Subsidy Removal: Reps Petroleum Resources (Downstream) C’ttee pledges Energy Security to Nigerians

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Worried by the hardship being faced by Nigerians daily due to the Federal Government’s removal of petroleum subsidy, the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) on Friday said that it will ensure that relevant government agencies saddled with the responsibility of providing energy resources live up to their duties.

The House Committee also has pledged to ensure a comprehensive audit of the petroleum importation regime by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Ltd NNPCL, the subsidy payments as well as the audit of the assets and liabilities of sector players of Petroleum Industry Act PIA.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere (Ikenga Imo) gave the assurance at the inuagural meeting of the House Committee in the Conference Hall 3.05 House Wing of 10th National Assembly Complex.

The Imo born Peoples Democratic Party PDP lawmaker said that the Committee will investigate the corruption in the oil sector and the abuse of the regime that led to its removal by Mr President. The Committee will investigate why the regime which was meant to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians failed to achieve the intended purpose.

They will also investigate the non-remittance(s) of about 20 billion US dollars in royalty to the Federation Account by the relevant oil and gas sector players both public and private.

According to the lawmaker, the House Committee’s jurisdiction includes oversight of petroleum refineries, overnight of petroleum products marketing petrochemicals, oversight of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company.

Other mandates of the House Committee include matters relating to the downstream petroleum sector and oversight of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Now Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd) and it’s subsidiaries, the Pipeline and Products Pricing Regulatory Agency PPPRA and many other agencies as well as their budget scrutiny and presentation to the House for passage.

“Early remittance of federal revenues and recovery of unremitted revenues are part of what we are going to focus on, in the coming days. And it is also very important that we let it be known to Nigerians that we feel the pains that Nigerians are going through due to the removal of the subsidy regime.

‘That regime had to go because it was corrupted and that is why the downstream committee of the House on Petroleum resources would do a comprehensive audit of the PMS subsidy regime. the benefitiaries of the payment, rendering accounts on all loan transactions, the pre-export fiancing arrangement and other loan arrangements in exchange for crude would be extensively reviewed and investigated.

“The Direct Sales, Direct Purchase, using the crude to bring in the PMS and other value chain associated with them will also be reviewed. This committee would be working closely with our brother committees in the upstream, mainstream, gas, petroleum training fund and other petroleum related committee to also help us achieve our set objectives.

“The implementation of the PIA which has become a major concern to key stakeholders would be reviewed by this committee. what was done before the PIA. What they are doing after the PIA. The assets that used to be national assets before the coming into effect of the PIA. Where are they? Who is with them? These are all the committee would look into, to ensure that the intention of the PIA is achieved.

“One of that intention is to ensure that there is energy security and competition in the downstream sector.

“But if you come now you will see that NNPC is the main importer of PMS.That is not the main intention of the PIA. The PIA had envisaged a situation where numerous downstream operators would have been involved in the importation of PMS. That we would also look into. We intend to use our legislative powers to help solve our nation’s energy problem, create healthy competition in the industry as envisaged by the PIA, create job opportunities and stabilise the Forex market because if today the downstream sector is functioning very effectively there would be no need for us to be running around looking for Forex to fund PMS, which is now creating instability in our Forex market.

“Another issue of concern of recent is that we have started getting reports that most of the modular refineries are ready for operation and there are challenges of domestic crude supply. The PIA made provisions for domestic crude supply to those modular and all our local refineries, it has a constitutional provision. It is a law. Today we are receiving messages that most of these modular refineries, even the general refineries like Dangote and so on may not be able to get the required domestic supply they would need.

“This, they said, is caused by most of these pre financing and loan for PMS and crude swap and so on and so forth. This committee is going to look into it to ensure that there is adequate domestic crude supply to the domestic refineries to ensure that we achieve energy security.

“Let me also inform that as you are already aware, the House has received in plenary the NEITI report that have far reaching recommendations both in the downstream, upstream and midstream sector, especially the issue of over $8.5 billion unremitted royalties and other oil revenues and the discrepancies that have to do with the quantity of PMS imported by the NNPCL and what is in the record of NMDPRA.

“The House has set up a joint committee that involves the committees in downstream, upstream and midstream to look into the issue. In the coming weeks we would start looking into all these issues to resolve them. Posterity would always judge our actions and inactions. So we must do the needful today” the lawmaker stated.

The House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) the lawmaker stated is established under Order 20 Rule 82 of the Standing Order of the House (10th Edition).