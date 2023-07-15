Subsidy removal: Nwifuru orders recruitment of 1,454 workers, increases salaries

CLEMENT NNACHI Abakaliki

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has ordered the recruitment of 1, 454 workers into the State Civil Service system.

In a related development, the government has approved salary increment of N10,000 to workers of it’s workforce.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Jude Okpor, made the disclosure on Friday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council Meeting.

Commissioner Okpor said that the Counci directed that N10,000, be added into every worker’s salary in the state, to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

He disclosed that the Council set up committee to look into communal crisis across the state with a view to resolving them.

“Exco deliberated on crisis in some parts of the state and set up a committee with a view to resolving them”

“The committee is to look into the Ezza Effium and Effium crisis in Ohaukwu local government area, Isinkwo/Abaomege crisis in Onicha local government area, Amana/ Ikwo in Ezza South and Ikwo local government area among other areas”

“The issue of workers’ salaries was raised and deliberated on by Exco, the Council led by His Excellency the Chairman of Council approved that N10,000 be added to every worker’s salary in the state to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The Governor also mandated the Secretary to State Government (SSG) Professor Grace Umezuruike, to look into the finances of the State University (EBSU), to know what comes out and goes into the University to help determine the upward review of subvention to the University.

“Council also approved the employment of 1, 454 Ebonyians into the State Civil Service to fill in vacancies created over the years.