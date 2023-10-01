Subsidy Removal: NLC, TUC may suspend planned strike as FG agrees to pay N35,000 monthly to workers for 6 months, N75,000 for 15m households

.Suspends VAT on diesel for next 6 months

.Labour leaders to consider FG’s proposal today

.Tinubu offers framework for Labour, FG dispute resolution – Aremu

.Will reduce humanitarian crisis in Nigeria, says Minister

By Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved N35,000 provisional wage award for all treasury-paid federal government workers for six months, following further consultations with the Federal Government delegation that met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) earlier on Sunday.

It will be recalled that at the meeting between both parties, the Federal Government pledged its commitment to fast-track the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of PMS subsidy.

The Federal Government also committed to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises as well as waivers on VAT on diesel for the next 6 months.

Furthermore, the Federal Government announced that it will commence payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month, for a three-month period from October-December 2023.

MEETING HIGHLIGHTS:In light of the discussions held during the meeting between the Federal Government and Labour representatives, the following were the major highlights:

i) The Federal Government urged the Labour unions not to embark on strike action as the issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work.

ii) Labour Unions made case for higher wage award.

iii) A sub-committee to be constituted to work out the details of implementation of all items regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

iv) The lingering matter of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State needs to be addressed urgently.

v.) NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above.

Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, participated virtually in the meeting, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Dr Tommy Etim Okon, Deputy President, TUC, NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.

.Labour leaders to consider FG’s proposal today

Following president Bola Tinubu’s announcement of some measures to cushion the effects of subsidy removal in his Independence Day speech, coupled with the meeting of government with the organised labour in Abuja yesterday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is set to meet with its organs today to take position on the planned strike, scheduled for tomorrow October 3 2023.

The meeting is to review the commitment to the issues before government and the promise of measures to be taken by the president to amielorate the sufferings of Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal.

President of NLC. Joe Ajaero who spoke to newsmen shortly after the meeting with government at the villa, said the outcome of today’s meeting will determine whether tomorrow’s strike will continue or be suspended.

The Federal Government, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 met with the leadership of NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on measures to address the dispute arising from the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The parties noted that “The Federal Government has announced N25,000 only as provisional wage increment for all treasury-paid federal government workers for six months.

“The Federal Government is committed to fast-tracking the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of PMS subsidy.

“The Federal Government commits to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises.

“VAT on diesel will be waived for the next 6 months.

“The Federal Government will commence payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month, for a three-month period from October-December 2023”,.

The meeting then resolved that “The issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work and not when they are on strike.

“Labour Unions argued for higher wage award and the Federal Government Team promised to present Labour’s request to President Bola Tinubu for further consideration.

“A sub-committee to be constituted to work out the details of implementation of all items for consideration regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“The lingering matter of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State needs to be addressed urgently and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who participated virtually, pledged to resolve the matter.

“NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above”,.

In a statement signed by Mallam Mohammed Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, yesterday, the labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Deputy President, TUC, Dr Tommy Etim Okon, NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.

Organised labour had fixed Tuesday 3rd October 2023 to embarked on an indefinite strike over what it described as anti people’s policies of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu.

.Tinubu offers framework for Labour, FG dispute resolution – Aremu

Meanwhile, Mr Issa Aremu, the Director General, Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), says the 63rd Independence Anniversary speech by President Bola Tinubu on continous dialogue with organized labour has provided a timely framework for amicable resolution of petroleum subsidy removal crisis.

Aremu, who stated this on Sunday in Ilorin during an interactive session with newsmen, commended the president for introducing “a provisional wage increment” for federal low paid workers.

He observed that the Tinubu also acknowledged the role of labour in national development among other measures in his speech.

“President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated some empathy to the plight of the vulnerable workforce in wake of rising cost of living,” he said.

Aremu however said there is much to be done with respect to the plight of other workers negatively impacted by inflation and rising costs.

According to him, the speech nonetheless offers the basis for resumed dialogue between labour and the ministers of labour.

He said the October 3rd strike with its expected attendant disruption is still preventable and avoidable, if the two parties settle for compromises.

The director general also hailed the President’s speech for recognising the historic efforts and sacrifices of the founding fathers and mothers of Nigeria.

He added that it was time for Nigeria to have the HEROES Day to celebrate its deserving statesmen and women.

.Will reduce humanitarian crisis in Nigeria, says Minister

However, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has restated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to reduce humanitarian crisis and poverty in Nigeria.

The minister made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Olanrewaju.

According to the statement, the Federal Government has taken over the Youth Empowerment and Social Support Operations (YESSO) and the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) Programmes with the flag-off of phase two of the programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Youth Empowerment and Social Support Operations is a social safety net initiative which enhances increased access of poor and vulnerable youths to employment opportunities.

The programme also provides targeted cash transfers to the poor, vulnerable and internally displaced people (IDPs) across Nigeria.

Similarly, the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) provides grants for human capital development of communities and vulnerable groups to enable them to embark on various development agenda.

It focuses on Education, Health, Rural Electrification, potable water supply, Transportation, Socio-economic development, environment/natural resources and community housing.

The statement added that the World Bank also supported the programmes.

According to the statement, the sustainability plans of the World Bank after the end of Phase One of YESSO and CSDP is what President Tinubu has unfolded in the YESSO and CSDP 2.0 (Phase Two) through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

It stated that there was no need for what it called a misleading report by a national daily on recent appointments made by the Minister on the programmes.

It added that the programmes had neither been completely phased out nor ended as the report erroneously suggested.

“What ended was the first phase of the programme necessitating the take-off of the second phase, tagged 2. 0 which the federal government has now taken over and the World Bank has committed further support as part of the sustainability plan.’’

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation under Dr Edu deemed it fit to put proper structures in place before the smooth take-off of the second phase of the programme to ensure goal delivery and attract even other development partners, hence the recent appointments.

The two programmes are now wholly owned by the Federal Government under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“Their take-off will be funded by the National Social Safety Net office as signed in the sustainability plan of the programmes.

“The new strategy to change the programme structure for effective delivery based on the new mandate given to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation birthed the 2.0 CSDP and Yesso programmes,’’ it stated.

According to the statement, the legal agreement between Nigeria and the World Bank is not tampered with.

“Phase two of the programs was in line with the agreement as part of the sustainability plans and with the takeover by the Federal Government, President Tinubu’s government can now advocate for their scale up, but a structure must be in place.

“Given the federal government’s irrevocable drive to reduce the humanitarian crisis and eradicate poverty in the country, it is important to note that the phase one projects supported by the World Bank alone cannot take Nigeria out of its multidimensional poverty.

“Remarkably, phase one of the programme was successful and impactful which was why the President approved the 2.0 and the need to put structure in place to meet up the standard requirements,’’ Olanrewaju stated. (