Subsidy Removal: Labour suspends nationwide strike

19
Less than 24 hours after declaring nationwide protests against the removal of fuel subsidies, the Organised Labour Union has suspended its nationwide strike action coming on the heels of a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

 

A senior source in the Organised Labour Union confirmed to newsmen  that the suspension of the strike was based on the meeting with President Tinubu who had vowed immediate implementation to some of the issues raised during the meeting by the Labour leaders.

Recall that the NLC and TUC had embarked on a national Industrial action, yesterday to press home some of its demands against the removal of fuel subsidy.

In a move to placate the Labour Union, President Tinubu had on a day before the declaration of the strike action by the Labour Union, made a national broadcast to Nigerians to explain how his administration is tackling the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal. The broadcast was greeted with criticism from NLC who faulted claims by the Federal government of saving N1trillion from the removal of fuel subsidy.

 

