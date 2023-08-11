Subsidy: Gov Kefas rolls out palliatives

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

In his efforts towards reducing hardship faced by the citizens, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state has announced major palliatives measures.

The Governor while addressing labour leaders in Jalingo said that his administration is committed to cushioning the hardship faced as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said compassion and the need to use creative means to change the lives of people is the motivation for palliatives.

According to him, the state government will promptly implement the Federal Government approved minimum wage in October 2023.

The Governor announced a comprehensive State-level initiative to alleviate the burden placed on the poor population due to the fuel subsidy removal.

The areas to be implemented under the programme, include:

Public Transportation and Food Subsidy, Skill Development and Job Creation, Social Support Networks and Targeted Support Programmes, Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Promotion and Agricultural Support and Food Security.

Others are Environmental Conservation and Green Initiatives, Implementation of Minimum Wage, Partnerships and Resource Mobilization, Operation Clean Taraba and Waste Management and the Constitution of the Palliative Care Committee.

He announced that farmers will be able to access free seedlings and fertilizers to enhance better yields.

The governor further announced that 10,000 youths will be engaged as part of the task force to clean up Taraba state. They would be paid N15, 000 each month.

He said the government will purchase gas-powered vehicles to reduce reliance on fuel.

Speaking on new energy, the governor announced further that the Ministry of digital economy will find creative means to transform waste into wealth.

