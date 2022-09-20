Champion Newspapers Limited
Students protest at Murtala Mohammed Airport

By Peter
A man trekking out of the Murtala Mohammed Airport at Ikeja in Lagos. during students protest at the Airport in Lagos. September 19, 2022.
A man with portals carrying his load to the Airport, during students protest at the Airport in Lagos. September 19, 2022.

Students blocked the entrance to Murtala Mohammed Airport, during students protest at the Airport in Lagos. September 19, 2022.

 

 

