Students, exhibitors, participants laud UI for organising SME Fair

The wife of the former governor of Oyo state Dr. Mrs Florence Ajimobi, students of the University of Ibadan, exhibitors, and other participants at the University of Ibadan SMEs Fair have applauded the University for organizing a Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs Fair in the University.

The 2023 edition of the University of Ibadan Small and Medium Enterprises Fair which started on November 1st came to an end on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The two-day Fair organised by the Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Strategic Innovation in conjunction with BLG events had the theme “Beyond Borders: Connecting Research, Innovation and Enterprise kick starts the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Premier University of Nigeria.

The Fair provided an opportunity for Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs to showcase their goods and products and for student entrepreneurs to develop their business acumen and skills by learning from experienced entrepreneurs.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships Professor Oluyemisi Bamgbose who was at the closing ceremony said the University of Ibadan’s Fair provided a nurturing environment where emerging enterprises can flourish, collaborations can bloom and groundbreaking ideas can take root. She stated. ” The University of Ibadan has been known for its commitment to research and we firmly believe that research and innovation are the driving forces behind a successful enterprise. By leveraging our academic prowess and investing in cutting-edge research, we can pave the way for novel solutions, technological advancements and sustainable business models that transcend borders and offer solutions to societal challenges”

The event which had notable entrepreneurs dishing out their wealth of experiences to building a successful enterprise, also afforded the participants and exhibitors the opportunity to meet with the officials from the Bank of Industry, BOI, Entrepreneurship Network in Nigeria, Providus Bank among other organizations that mentor upcoming enterpreneurs and provide them with templates on how to secure financial support from family members and institutions of lending.

Mrs Oyenike Adeleke the Convener of the Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network said ” The Fair is a beautiful initiative. It’s a good opportunity to meet with other people and network. Businesses can come together,work together to achieve success. I urge entrepreneurs to join an association. There are a lot of benefits in joining an association”.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Femi Awoyemi who is the Founder of Young Africa Brain also commended the University of Ibadan for organising the SMEs Fair. He said ” This is a great idea. The students, the staff and the town have come together on a platform provided by the University of Ibadan. This will go a long way to instill the entrepreneurship spirit in the students. As well as encouraging those who have started their business not to network, learn and remain committed to taking to ensuring that the business continues to flourish”.

As part of efforts to grow SMEs in-house, the students participated in form of competition, where they showcased their skills.

Also, Mrs Adejoke Oyekan, the founder of Purplebloom publisher commended the University of Ibadan for the SMES Fair. She said “I am one of the exhibitors who were given a free participation tag. I want to use this opportunity to thank the organisers for providing this platform. Book publishing requires a lot of finance. Apart from the town patronizing the booksellers, the Universities also should continue to patronise us. This is a wonderful initiative and I commend UI”.

Also, Amara Ifeanyi Njoku of Providus Bank added that the bank will continue to work with organisations to provide the necessary support for SMEs to thrive in Nigeria.

Dr. Mrs. Florence Ajimobi in her address said Small and Medium Enterprises have become a means of livelihood for many families and the sector should not be looked down upon. Dr. Ajimobi while urging the business men and women to remain committed to developing their businesses added that all hands should be on deck to support SMEs as she applauded the University of Ibadan for organizing the Fair She said ” I started my business from my living room some years ago but today I can tell you that the business has grown. I urge the entrepreneurs to remain committed to their business. Over time, you will see that the business will go beyond just sustaining you and your family members to providing employment for many people”.

Awards, cash prizes among other incentives were handed to students, exhibitors and staff at the event. A student Entrepreneur name Forget Me Knot NG emerged as the Winner of the student entrepreneurs 2023 competition at the Fair while May Couture beat other exhibitors to emerge as a winner in a competition among exhibitors.

Dr. Mrs Ajimobi also gave cash gifts to students who assisted during the Fair and to the winner of the exhibition.

