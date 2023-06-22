Student Loan: Sanwo-Olu hails Tinubu, urges stakeholders to embrace initiative

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the signing into law the Student Loan Bill, saying the initiative would provide opportunities for the children of the poor to realize their dream of acquiring tertiary education.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the remark during the 26th convocation and 40th anniversary ceremonies of Lagos State University (LASU), urging Nigerians especially the intended beneficiaries to embrace the opportunity in good faith.

He noted that under his watch, Lagos State government is focused on assisting students in government tertiary institutions within the state to discover their talents, harness their potentials and refocus towards excellence, entrepreneurship and self-sustenance.

The Governor also rewarded the best graduating student (2021/2022), Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh who had a perfect CPGA of 5.00 with N10 million.

Sanwo-Olu gave Aminat N5 million of his personal cash while the Lagos State Goverment will reward her with N5 million.

The university gave honourary doctorate degree awards to former Governor of the State and immediate past minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olukayode Fayemi, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Olufemi Gbajabiamila, Lagos first Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu amobg other awardees.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu said, “As a government, we are not unaware that university operations is service-oriented and as such, the need to continually improve on quality benchmarks is a continuum.

“Very importantly, we are also not unaware that sustaining an effective university that can compete favourably on a global stage requires huge financial investments,” Sanwo-Olu said.

While congratulating the university on the successful completion of an academic program, the governor said: “It becomes more significant when this convocation ceremony coincides with the 40th anniversary of a great institution that has continued to live up to the expectations of its founding fathers.

“In addition, and to further lend credence to this milestone achievement, we are celebrating an incredible feat attained by Miss. Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh who is not only graduating as the best student for the 2021/2022 academic session, but also attained a perfect 5.0 CGPA.

“It is, therefore, with great pride that I felicitate with the Chancellor, the Pro-Chancellor, the Vice Chancellor and the entire University Community on this 40th anniversary and convocation, which will go down as the most celebrated in the history of the university.

“I congratulate Miss. Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh on her excellent academic performance which reflects her exceptional brilliance, hard work, sacrifice and focus.”

Sanwo-Olu, who also commended the graduating students who chose Lagos State University as their institution of choice and have gone through a robust training, said: “I say big congratulations; I know that you are all eager to positively impact and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of this great nation.

“It is my fervent hope and prayer that you all will be worthy ambassadors of this great citadel of learning. I must commend the University Management under the able leadership of Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, a competent and administration savvy Vice Chancellor, for maintaining uninterrupted academic sessions, and aggressively pursuing the promotion of rigorous research and teaching in line with global best standards.”

The governor charged the university to keep the curriculum at par with best international standards, saying with that, *we can reverse the negative effect that the scourge of education tourism is having on our young ones and our development.”

In her welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello said “Today’s ceremony does not just wrap up the 26th Convocation, it is also a symbolic occasion of fulfilment and pride for the students who have been found worthy in character and learning to be conferred with the highest academic degree of this great University. The university will also confer the exclusive rank of Distinguished Professor on two respected academics, honorary doctorate awards to seven eminent Nigerians, an appreciation award and a posthumous recognition.”

She appreciated the Governor and his Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and other distinguished personalities for their contributions to the growth and development of the University.