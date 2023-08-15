Student Loan: House panel proposes 3% increase  

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Students Loan Fund and Access to Higher Education in Nigeria is proposing an increase of 3% for students loan recently announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against initial 1%.

The was the viewpoint by the panel during a public hearing organized to ascertain the level of progress made so far by a presidential committee put together to remove all legal encumbrances hindering access to the loan by Nigerian students at the National Assembly.

The Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee Hon Terseer Ugboh has proposed an upward review from one percent to three percent from revenue generated annually from the federation account.

This according to him will enable the federal government fulfill its agenda of ensuring every Nigerian students have access to funds to complete his or her education pursuit despite the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Tinubu administration in May this year.

Federal lawmakers were not convinced that the technical committee is conscious of the hardship and concerns of Nigerians who are groaning under the present harsh economic conditions.

For both the permanent secretary in the ministry of education and members of the presidential technical committee their have been significant progress in the grafting of a legal framework that will guide the implementation of the students loan act.

They also assured that implementation can commence from next academic session which will take off in September to November depending on the institution in question.

In his own reaction, Mr Kofo Alada, member, presidential technical commitee and Director Legal Service Dept CBN said that there is need for proper budgeting to cater for needs.

There were doubts by lawmakers and other stakeholders on how to get states and local governments to key in with their own part of the contributions to ensure that every Nigerian benefits from the program