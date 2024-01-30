Student Leaders appreciate prosperity Government For prioritizing Education in Bayelsa State

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The student Leaders across the board’ have appreciated the Prosperity Government for prioritizing education which has witnessed an upscale since the inception of this administration.

Speaking comrade Walter Omie chairman national association of Nigerian Students ( NANS) said the accreditation of programs at the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa Medical University, the University of Africa Toru-Orua among other institutions where the government invested resources to ensure students get the best of higher education.

Also speaking was national union Bayelsa State students ( NUBSS) used the medium to Thank the Government for the various vehicles donated to the various student unions which has made the challenge of mobility a thing of the past.

The honorable commissioner for education Bayelsa State ,Gentle Emehal appreciated them for the visit ,while assuring them that the Prosperity Government is poised to do even more for the educational development of our dear State.

He however assured them of conveying their heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency Sen Douye Diri and Sen Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo Governor and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State.

The well attended meeting had in attendance Comr. Walter Omie, Chairman National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS JCC). Comr. Prince Igbounkumo, President National Union of Bayelsa State Students (NUBSS). Comr. Koffi Ebimobowei Timothy, President National Union of Izon Ebe Students(NUIS) and Comr. Saturday Charles Chairman, Council of SUG presidents in Bayelsa State among other student leaders.