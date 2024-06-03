Strike: Stay at home, NLC tells workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised workers across the country to stay at home as organised labour begins an indefinite industrial strike action today.

Efforts to call off the strike proved abortive after leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) tried to sway labour unions in a last minute meeting on Sunday.

“We are on strike! Nigeria workers, stay at home. Yes to a living wage; no to a starvation wage,” NLC posted via X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Victory comes by struggle, a living wage is possible”.

In the emergency meeting with leadership of NASS, organised labour said that the strike will continue until the organs of the various labour unions meet to deliberate on the various proposals presented.

According to Festus Osifo, President of TUC:

“There are conditions given to us by our NEC (National Executive Council). We would have been much more happier if this [yesterday] evening we had a great understanding that by tomorrow morning (Monday) we sign off issues on the minimum wage.

“As at the last meeting, we were very close to signing off on the minimum wage. Close in the sense that if the figures were right, it is to just prepare a report and sign. It is not something that is that lengthy anymore.

“But we have listened to them. We will take their pleas to our organs and we will have an organs meeting, taking what they have promised and the pleas that they have made to our organs.

“For now, we do not have the powers to call off the industrial action. So, the industrial action will continue while we will have a conversation with our respective organs as soon as possible,” he added.

