Strike: Labour minister invites NLC for meeting today

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has invited the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike.

The Minister who directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday 18th September 2023 said it was important that the Unions sit with Government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy.

According to the Minister, the administration of President Bola Tinubu will always engage the organised labour and respond to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations in order to guarantee industrial harmony which is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

It would be recalled that the Minister had invited the two Labour centres for talks to avert the 2 day strike held between 5th and 6th September, but only the TUC showed up for the meeting.

In a statement signed by Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, the organised labour, not one union is expected at the meeting.