Strike: Gridlock as NANS blocks Lagos airport road, passengers stranded

.Lagos Assembly urges FG, ASUU to resume negotiation

.House of Reps to meet stakeholders Tuesday

.Ruling on FG’s suit against ASUU fixed for Wednesday

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos and Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

There was girdlock at the Lagos International Airport on Monday when National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) students protested the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

With this latest development, the Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Information and Strategy, Hon Setonji David urged the Federal Government and ASUU to resume negotiation in the interest of peace and order.

ASUU had embarked on strike since February over failure of Federal Government to meet its demands signed since 2009.

Worried by the protracted strike, the students blocked major roads leading to the local and international terminals.

They occupied the Ajao Estate / Oshodo corridor into the airport disrupting vehicular and passengers movement.

Blocking the road with their vehicles, the students sang solidarity songs to agitate the over six-month ASUU strike.

As the protesting students blocked the roads, anxious passengers, nursing fear of missing their flights, alighted from vehicles conveying them with their luggage on their heads, trekking to the local and international terminals of the airport.

As talks broke down to resolve the issue, the Federal Government last week dragged ASUU o the National Industrial Court.

This disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Head, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, who said that the Federal Government took the decision after its dialogue with the ASUU leadership failed.

Oshundun in the statement said that the referral instrument in the trade dispute between the federal government and ASUU dated September 8, 2022, was addressed to the Registrar of the Industrial Court and signed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

The Federal Government in the case which it sought accelerated hearings, wanted the National Industrial Court to order ASUU members to resume work, while the issues in dispute are being addressed by the court.

In a telephone conversation with Daily Champion correspondent, the Lagos State House of Assembly spokesman, David, appealed to the Federal Government and ASUU to resume negotiation in the interest of the students.

David also urged the students to desist from blocking roads, noting disturbance of peace and order is not the solution to the lingering strike.

He said, “It is not good to disturb public peace, We would agree on that line of provocation but we should not disturb peace of the society. The students should allow peace to return, they should allow free flow of traffic. Our protest should not be an infringement of the movement of others.”

While appealing to Federal Government and ASUU to resume negotiation, the lawmaker said, “We are not happy about the strike. This continuous strike has distorted academic exercise. Federal Government and lecturers should quickly resolve the issue so that the students can resume.”

The National Industrial Court has fixed Wednesday, September 21 to rule on the application for an interlocutory injunction filed by the Federal Government against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Justice Peter Hamman fixed the date during Monday’s proceedings after the lead counsel to the Federal Government, Mr James Igwe, argued his application seeking an order of the court restraining ASUU from further continuing with the ongoing nationwide strike.

At Monday’s resumed proceedings, Lawyer to FG, Igwe, prayed the court to order the striking varsity lecturers to return to the classroom, pending the determination of the suit.

He maintained that the matter was not only urgent but of great national interest as millions of students have been at home since February 14.

Igwe said “Sections 47 of the Trade Dispute Act gives your lordship the power to direct that no worker should continue to embark on strike pending when the applications are heard and determined.”

According to him, since the dispute between FG and lectures is already before the court for adjudication, it would be proper and in the interest of justice for the strike action to be called off.

Counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana, SAN, said the union was currently meeting with stakeholders to ensure an amicable resolution of all the issues.

He therefore appealed to the government to cooperate with the union to resolve the ongoing the issues surrounding the strike action.

Besides, he faulted a referral the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige forwarded to the court for an order to compel ASUU to return to work.

The senior lawyer argued that such referral amounted to a directive from the Minister to the court.

He maintained that neither a Minister nor the President could wield such powers as to control a court of competent jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, before he gave FG the nod to move its application for interim injunction, Justice Hamman, waved aside a preliminary objection that ASUU filed against it.

Justice Hamman held that the preliminary objection was not ripe for hearing, adding that rules of the court made provision for such objection to be heard alongside the substantive suit.

The Judge fixed his rulling on the suit for September 21.