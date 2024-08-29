Strike: FG threatens Doctors with “no work no pay” policy

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal government yesterday invoked it’s police of “no work, no pay on the striking resident Doctors, saying the Doctors would not be paid for the period that the action will last.

The statement from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Thursday expressed disappointment in the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) for proceeding with a seven-day warning strike amidst negotiations with Federal Government.

Signed by Ado Bako, Assistant Director (Information and public relation ) of the Ministry, the statement said government was making efforts to enhance the welfare and working conditions of healthcare workers, including resident doctors.

It regretted that the Doctors pulled out of negotiations and embarked on the strike at this critical time.

The statement said further that, “the Ministry will not relent in its efforts to guarantee the safety, improve the welfare, and working conditions of all healthcare workers, including resident doctors. Significant strides have been made in recent negotiations, and the government has demonstrated good faith by addressing many of the concerns highlighted by NARD.

“Over the past months, the Ministry, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, have been working tirelessly to ensure the immediate and safe rescue of Dr. Ganiyat Popoola.

“High-level discussions and coordinated efforts are currently underway and we remain confident that these measures will lead to a positive outcome.

“We find the decision to proceed with this strike action, in the midst of these ongoing discussions, deeply regrettable. We believe that continued dialogue is the best approach to resolving any outstanding issues,”.

It stated that “The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare wishes to bring to the notice of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) that in line with extant labor laws, the Federal Government will evoke the ‘No Work, No Pay’ for the number of days the strike was observed.

“This measure is not intended to undermine the legitimate concerns of our medical professionals but to ensure that essential healthcare services are not unduly disrupted to the detriment of the public.

“We encourage all resident doctors to return to the negotiation table so that we can collaboratively find lasting solutions to the challenges facing our healthcare sector.

“The Ministry remains open to constructive dialogue and is committed to working together with all stakeholders to achieve a fair and sustainable resolution,” .