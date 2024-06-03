Strike: FG, Labour must resume negotiations, to reduce suffering of Nigerians –LP

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has called on the Federal Government and leaders of Organized Labour to quickly return to the negotiation table, in order to come to a concrete agreement to reduce the suffering of Nigerians due to the strike.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) officially commenced their indefinite strike action Monday, bringing to a halt, all government activities across all sectors of the economy.

The union leaders had given the government an ultimatum to meet their demands over hiked electricity tariffs and minimum wage, by May 31 and with the breakdown in negotiations between the joint tripartite committee made up of the union leaders and the government, the strike was subsequently announced.

In a statement on Monday, by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party advised both parties to resume negotiations adding that the major people affected by the ongoing industrial action are the ordinary Nigerians.

Ifoh noted that the current economic situation in the country means that the current minimum wage is no longer a living wage and urged the government and the workers to reason together and agree on something sustainable.

He said “The Labour Party notes that in just few hours into the strike, Nigeria has been thrown into darkness, hospitals shut and water pipes drained thereby throwing Nigerians into yet another hardship. In order to remove that suffering from the people, both the government and the Labour have to shift ground to have a meeting point.

“It is our opinion that the Federal Government ought not to have allowed the strike to commence in the first instance. And whether a new minimum wage is due, the answer is yes, because the reality as at today is that the current minimum wage of N30.000 cannot even take anybody home. It cannot stand economic realities of the people as at today. This reality accords the importance of an upward review of the minimum wage.

“As to the amount that is being demanded, it is our sincere opinion that both parties should come to an agreement, each party should shift their position in the spirit of negotiation so that we can have something that is reasonable from both sides. The amount being tabled by the Federal Government can be upped but the Organised Labour must also prune their demands.

“We want to urge both parties to come back to the drawing tables. We particularly appeal to the Federal Government, that they must play the role of the father figure by ensuring that Labour comes back to the table so that they can discuss and agree in order to avert the current suffering that the people are going through.

“The government must show concern, sincerity and that they are ready to shift ground enough for the Labour to trust them and return to the negotiation table,” he said.

