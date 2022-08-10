Strike continues until govt pays  minimum wage–Enugu NUT boss 

By Cosmas Chukwu Nweze, Enugu

Schools in Enugu State, including the public primary schools may ordinary be ending this week, just as the indefinite strike embarked upon by the primary school teachers and the local government workers enters third week, the Chairman of Enugu State Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Comrade Theodore Odo has said that unless government pays minimum wage to their workers, the strike must continue.

“Yes, the strike is still on. It will go on unless they pay the minimum wage to the primary school teachers and the local government workers,” Odo told our correspondent.

The public primary school teachers and the council workers in all the 17 local government areas have been on strike for about three weeks now because they were yet to receive their own statutory N30,000 national minimum wage two years after the civil servants in Enugu State started earning the enhanced salary.

Irked by the inability of the local government chairmen and the state government, the duo, NUT and NULGE then decided to pull their members from their duty posts.

Till this minute, neither the local government chairmen nor the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has said anything about the lingering strike.

“We are serious this time around. Unless they start paying us the minimum Wage, the strike will continue.

“We heard that the state Governor has sworn that the local government workers and the primary school teachers will never get the minimum wage,” a local government staff anonymously alleges.

Recently, former councillors from the 260 wards in the state embarked on a protest to the Government House, Enugu to register their discontent that they were not paid their severance allowance and other allowances and swore to go to court if nothing is done to that effect. .