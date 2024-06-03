Strike: Civil servants, schools, others comply with labour directive in Osogbo………Ex- NLC president suggests N100,000 as minimum wage

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The industrial action directed by the organized labour congress experienced a high level of compliance as the government secretariat, power stations, public schools, and commercial banks were all shut, in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Our correspondent, who monitored compliance with the strike directive within Osogbo, observed the presence of security operatives at the government secretariat and the Osogbo Regional Transmission Company.

Speaking to journalists at the entrance to the premises, Musibau Okunloye, Chairman, Lagos Generation and Transmission Council, enjoined the Federal Government to do more to cater for workers’ welfare.

He said, “Well, my appeal to the federal government is just the same as what the Nigeria Labour Congress and TUC have said. They should listen to Labor. Labour is a force to be reckoned with.

“But in Nigeria today, we are seeing, labour being treated badly. So they should consider labour first in any policy that they want to come up with. This action will have a ripple effect on the economy.

Meanwhile, the former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, from 1978 to 1984, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, during an interview with newsmen, emphasized the need for government at all levels to reduce the cost of governance by 50 percent to improve the nation’s economy and to make life bearable for the masses.

He held that Labour should not take less than N100,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants, urging the Federal Government to review the price of petroleum products downward.

However, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Osun Chapter, Christophe Arapasopo, noted that the directive was for all workers to stay at home and away from their offices, adding that there would be no form of rally or protest.

He disclosed that a monitoring and enforcement committee had been set up to go around to ensure that the directive was fully complied with.

For a better society