Strike: Chaos, air passengers stranded, FCTA staff barred from entering offices

A nationwide labour strike has brought flight operations to a standstill at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

On Monday morning, frustrated travelers were denied access to the domestic terminal building, prompting concerns and demands for information from airport officials.

After hours of waiting, a senior airport official emerged to announce that all flights were suspended until further notice from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The airport became overcrowded as more passengers arrived, adding to the chaos and uncertainty.

In the same vain, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) has joined the indefinite national strike declared by the National Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), shutting down activities at the FCT Secretariat.

This is because staff were prevented from entering the premises, with cars parked outside the gate and security personnel allowing only authorized personnel to enter.

FCT JUAC President, Mrs. Rifkatu lortyer, explained that the strike is a directive from the NLC and TUC, citing the long-standing dispute over minimum wage and electricity tariff.

She emphasized that the strike will continue until a compromise is reached between the federal government and labour unions.

“You know that this has been a long time struggle concerning this minimum wage, and then the electricity tariff came and added to it. Till now, the government and labour unions have not reached a compromise on what to pay the least staff their minimum wage.

“So, since the national bodies of the two labour groups have declared the indefinite strike, the FCT is part of it, as an affiliate body of them, we have to enforce it.

“As at yesterday, when they had a meeting with the National Assembly, the TUC president said they were almost giving in, but they had to go back to their NEC to see if it is what they will take from the government, but it is not possible,” she said.

According to her, the strike will continue for as long as the federal government and labour unions are yet to reach a compromise.

“FCT staff should stay at home, that is an instruction from National TUC and National NLC that we are affiliated to, and they should be the obedient staff as they have always been, and when the gates are opened for us to go in, we will enter and do our work”.

Also, a stranded staff member, Mohammed Sabo, expressed support for the strike but appealed for a quick resolution, noting the negative impact of strikes on the country’s development.

