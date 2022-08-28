Strike: ASUU explodes, FG weaponizing Hunger on members/dependents

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo Chapter Ebonyi State, has alleged that the Federal Government was hell bent on decimating lecturers in their employ with forced hunger.

The Branch Chairperson Dr Ogugua Egwu, made the disclosure in a Statement issued at the weekend in abakaliki.

Apparently reacting to outbursts of the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, on the “take it or leave it” syndrome offer of peanuts to university lecturers, as alternative to the principles of Collective Bargaining.

Comrade Egwu wondered why FG negotiators involved in resolving the FG-ASUU face-off were being economical with the truth.

According to him, “before 2015 when this administration were fighting to unseat President Jonathan Administration Mallam Adamu Adamu was solidly behind ASUU when the Union was on strike”

“Back then Adamu Adamu openly declared to the whole world that this nation owes a debt of gratitude to ASUU and the strike should not be called off until the government accepts to do what is required”

” So instead of hectoring ASUU to call off its strike, the nation should be praying for more of its kind in other sectors of the economy”.

“Having freely made such a statement not too long ago, many observers and social historians wonder whether Adamu was inebriated when he unleashed those lifesaving thoughts to the public domain through a popular newspaper column or not.

On the threat by Minister Adamu that striking public university lecturers will not be paid their six months’ withheld salaries, the branch Chairperson stated that Adamu’s statements are an unequivocal confirmation of the pristine loathing the current government has had for ASUU .

The Branch Chairperson queried “Where is the justice, or is this another modern Nigerian way of replicating the injustices of powerful men against innocent, patriotic and hardworking Nigerian lecturers as was demonstrated in George Orwell’s Animal Farm?