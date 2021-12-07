Champion Newspapers Limited
 Stray bullet kills 6 persons in Imo Community 

By Editor
From  Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri
At least  six persons including an armed robbery suspect,  school children lost their lives  in Umuaka, a community  in Njaba LGA of Imo State during  an exchange of fire between a gang of   armed robbery  suspects and soldiers of the Nigerian Army
According to the an eye witness account  the armed robbery  gang were said to have stormed the popular  Afor Umuaka Market in the community  on Tuesday to rob the traders at the market   but were quickly resisted by  the Soldiers on patrol in the area
The eye witness, said that the  Soldiers were immediately alerted  when the robbery  gang attempted  to operate at the market
However,  following the  intervention of the soldiers,  the armed robbery  suspects ran  away abandoning their dead colleague.
It was further gathered that the Soldiers went after the armed robbers to a point at Oba junction in Isu Local Government Area of the State where they had the  gun battle.
Following the sporadic shooting according to information arising  from the duel gun battle, a suspected armed robber and five other innocent citizens including school children from the localities were left dead.
When contacted the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command CSP Michael Abraham, said that he is yet to get the report  and  promised to get back to the press #
