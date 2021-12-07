 Stray bullet kills 6 persons in Imo Community 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

At least six persons including an armed robbery suspect, school children lost their lives in Umuaka, a community in Njaba LGA of Imo State during an exchange of fire between a gang of armed robbery suspects and soldiers of the Nigerian Army

According to the an eye witness account the armed robbery gang were said to have stormed the popular Afor Umuaka Market in the community on Tuesday to rob the traders at the market but were quickly resisted by the Soldiers on patrol in the area

The eye witness, said that the Soldiers were immediately alerted when the robbery gang attempted to operate at the market

However, following the intervention of the soldiers, the armed robbery suspects ran away abandoning their dead colleague.

It was further gathered that the Soldiers went after the armed robbers to a point at Oba junction in Isu Local Government Area of the State where they had the gun battle.

Following the sporadic shooting according to information arising from the duel gun battle, a suspected armed robber and five other innocent citizens including school children from the localities were left dead.

When contacted the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command CSP Michael Abraham, said that he is yet to get the report and promised to get back to the press #