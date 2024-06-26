Story Linking Me Ado Bayero Family Shocking, New Kano CP Clears Air About Alleged Relationship With 15th Emir

The new Kano State Police Commissioner, Salman Garba Dogo has firmly denied allegations of being a blood relative to the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

In a press briefing held at the Bompai Police Headquarters on Wednesday, Dogo dismissed the claims, emphasising his dedication to impartially serving all residents of the state.

“I am first and foremost a Nigerian, and I am here to serve Nigerians. The news of me belonging to the same family as Bayero is new to me; this is the first time I am hearing it. For me, I will do my best for Kano,” Dogo stated while reiterating his commitment to effective security measures across the state.

The rumor of the Commissioner’s familial ties to Emir Bayero has been gaining traction online since the new police commissioner was posted to Kano on Monday.

During the briefing, Dogo acknowledged the significant challenges facing Kano, notably the resurgence of thuggery activities.

He assured the public of his proactive approach to tackling the issues head-on. “I have already obtained briefs from my predecessor as well as the Command’s Department Heads on the security situation of the state. I promise to support, guide, and empower officers of the command so that we collectively work together, combat crimes, maintain law and order, and ensure that peace and stability prevail in the state. The security of life and property is our primary concern, and we will work according to the provision of the law.”

CP Dogo outlined his strategic approach to policing, which includes community engagement, collaboration with other security agencies, the integration of technology, and a commitment to professionalism and accountability.

He emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in addressing security concerns and pledged to foster strong relationships with both the government and the citizens to build trust and ensure a safer Kano.

“I assumed duty at a time when the state is a talk of the day and is confronted with significant security challenges, including the resurgence of thuggery (Daba) activities in some parts of Kano Metropolis. We have already developed an action plan that revolves around collaborative policing after carefully studying the trend of the crime pattern,” Dogo explained.

The Commissioner also took the opportunity to commend his predecessor, AIG Mohammed Usaini Gumel, for his contributions to the state’s security and vowed to build on his legacy.

He called on the public to support the police in their efforts to maintain peace and stability in Kano