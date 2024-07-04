Stop your negative statements against Isese religion, ICIR advises Oluwo…Calls for calm over religious tension in Iseyin

The International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) has called on the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrashed Akanbi, to desist from denigrating the traditional religion and Yoruba tradition and culture, saying the Osun State government, Yoruba Elders and all Yoruba Socio-Cultural organizations to also call the monarch to order.

The call was made last weekend by the President of ICIR, Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, during the inauguration of the new executive committee of The Council at the World Ifa Temple, Oke-Itase, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Fayemi noted that the monarch’s utterances have always caused religious discord and embarrassment for other traditional leaders who are custodians of Yoruba tradition and culture within the Yoruba kingdom and abroad.

“We implore the people who are fanning the ember of religious discord in our land to desist. We advise the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrashed Akanbi, to refrain from using unprintable statements against the Yoruba tradition, culture and religion.

“We also call on the government, especially the government of Osun State, Yoruba socio-cultural organizations and Yoruba elders to call Oba Abdulrasheed to order before his utterances cause problems.”

Fatunde also used the occasion to call for calm in the crisis that started in Iseyin between the Muslim and Christian community where a Pastor was alleged to have assaulted an Alfa over attempt to slaughter ram on Eid-el-Kabir (Ileya) day.

“For the sake of peace, we implore practitioners of all religions and traditions to live in harmony and focus on what unites us rather than what separates us

“In view of this, we appeal to both parties, Muslims and Christians fighting in Iseyin to allow peace to reign”, he appealed.

Dr. Fakayode charged the new executive committee to see the opportunity to serve as a way to contribute their quota to world peace and human progress as the committee was formed at a time the Yoruba land and its tradition, as well as religion are facing challenges.

He pointed to the need for the Ifa adherents to brave up and be true custodians of the Yoruba tradition, culture and religion.

