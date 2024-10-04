Stop recognising self acclaimed leaders of FCSB, NUP urges labour ministry

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Civil Service Branch (FCSB) of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has urged the Ministry of Labour to stop recognising anyone who was not legally installed as a leader by the union to avoid an internal crisis of the Labour union.

National President of NUP, Mazi Godwin Abumisi who made the appeal at the 2nd Sectoral National Delegates Conference of FCSB in Abuja Thursday, said the union has been facing a leadership crisis, the development he claimed was the handi work of those he said, who do not mean well for the union.

He said the election to usher in the new leadership of the union would have been held four years ago if not for the activities of those he described as agents of darkness, stating that the union has since moved on in the right direction.

The national president said the basis for legally elected officials of NUP is the conduct of quadrennial delegates conference to seek votes of members, stating that any process short of that, should not be recognized by any authority.

He warned all groups in the Federal Civil Service Branch claiming leadership of any kind to desist from such attitude while urging delegates at the conference to unite and elect the leader of their choice at the conference for the good of the union.

The national president emphasised that the leadership that would emerge from the conference will be the authentic leadership of the Federal Civil Service branch of NUP.

Speaking earlier, the caretaker chairman of the FCSB, Fredrick Egwuaoba lamented the disunity that existed in the union but said his committee had brought back the needed unity and peace to the union while thanking the union for the opportunity given to them to serve.

