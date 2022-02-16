“Stop Playing Politics With Governance” Hon. Laven Lashes Lalong, Praises Media For Promoting Democracy

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The embattled chairman of Langtang North LGA, Hon. Joshua Laven have berated Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong for choosing to play politics with people’s live instead of providing good governance.

Laven opines that ever since the inception of APC Government on the Plateau they have demonstrated gross failure as the state is shrinking and citizens fade up with their maladministration.

He made his thought known during a parley with Journalists in Jos the state capital over the weekend.

According to Laven, ” I call you here to say thank you for standing by me and my party the People Democratic Party (PDP) in my trying moments. Your objective reportage makes me continue waxing stronger against all odds.

“Your voices is heard all over the globe and you have changed a lot of narratives as a hope of common man because you stand by the truth and report issues the way it should, that is purely democracy and I urged you to do more.”

“APC is fading is no longer saleable because they have failed woefully. As Journalists, you have a role to play in the upcoming Pankshin South state Constituency and Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency bye-election elections scheduled for February 26, 2022 respectively.”

Recall, Hon. Joshua Laven is the only PDP chairman spearheading Langtang North Council out of 17 LGAs of Plateau State until the state illegally removed him and declared the seat vacant prior to councils elections which held October, 2021.

Dissatisfied with the injustice, Laven approached Judiciary before the election because his tenure will elapsed October, 2022. The Court passed judgment in his favour and warned the electoral umpire Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) that there is no vacancy in Langtang North until October, 2022.

However, PLASIEC went ahead and conduct election illegally the Court pronouncement.

Yet, Laven gone to Court where the Court categorically stated for the second time that, ” there is no vacancy exist into the office of Chairman Langtang North LG… and for PLASIEC to sale nomination form to Barr. Bitrus Zulfa and declared him winner of the election is null and void.”

Looking at the”declarative judgement” Hon. Joshua Laven went and take over his office, the atmosphere then becomes tense as a result of clashed between the PDP and APC followers which led to the closure of the Local Government Secretariat by security personnel, but after a while it was illegally reopen for Barr. Zulfa.

Reacting on the development, Laven said “I remain the authentic Chairman of Langtang North because I have the confirmation of Court. I am a real Democrat, allow the imposter to continue parading himself there! We are still in appeal Court.

“I have been persecuted for speaking the truth. Majority of the LG in Plateau are not viable as they are not autonomous in the real sense.

“Langtang North is PDP there is no APC because the people who recently dumped APC and joined PDP are more than twelve thousand (12,000).

” Lalong as a lawyer let him demonstrate capacity by upholding the rule of law as he bubble to build a law school on the Plateau.

On British American junction fly over project he acknowledged that ” this is a fail project because there is no timeline for the completion. I hope and pray that the project will be done on time,” Laven mentioned.