Stop Overheating The Polity….Focus On Stabilizing APC-Hon. Ari

From Daniel Dauda,Jos

The majority leader of Jos North legislative arm, Hon. Sylvester Ari has charged the executive members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), in Jos North Local Government Area to focus priority attention on stabilizing the party in the locality rather than overheating the polity.

Ari who is a Counselor representing Kabong ward said the change of leadership that were effective on Tuesday 22nd March, 2022 that saw his emergence as a majority leader of the legislative arm of Jos North alongside Hon. Zakari Tali, Counsellor representing Sarkin Arab Ruwa ward as chief whip was a collective resolved by all legislators.

The majority leader bemoaned that the letter that was served them by the APC party hierarchy in Jos LGA interfering no the business of legislative arm is illegal.

Speaking to reporters on the scenario in Jos Local Government Secretariat on Thursday, Hon. Sylvester Ari confirm that,

“when we were elected I and my colleagues, as a majority leader and the Chief whip, the former majority leader and the Chief whip congratulated us, they shuck hands with us and also embraced us…..

“Aside from that we went to the Local Government executive chairman (Hon. Shehu Bala Usman) and we were been presented to him as a newly elected officials and the Local Government chairman equally embraced us. He welcome the change and gave his blessings.

“As you know the legislative arm is the arm that is saddle with the constitutional responsibility of law making and other business of legislation. That any dealing in the hallow chamber is our constitutional responsibility.

“So for us we have embraced this Constitution and we are working with this Constitution. We are discharging our constitutional right….

“Well, the content of the letter which the party gave us is saying that they are the ones to choose the leaders for us. But constitutional speaking the party can only lobby the members and is left for the legislators to consent whether they will choose what the party want or they will choose the one that would truly work for them.

“But as you can see the members of legislative arm of Jos North is united and unanimously chosen the majority leader and my colleague as the chief whip.

“That is to say the members are very much comfortable and they really want me, my colleague and other principal officers to pilot the affairs in such a way that it will really moved the legislative arm forward”, he stated.

Shedding more light on the development, the Counsellor representing Tudun-Wada

ward Hon. Azi Christopher Izang opines that, ” we are exercising our constitutional rights therefore, the letter cannot hold water.”

Izang said Jos North LGA spent over two decades without a constitutional authority and elected representatives.

He also mentioned that as elected representatives of the people at the grassroot “we are doing our best to ensure democratic dividends is actualize.

“The changed in leadership for Jos North legislative arm is aimed at strengthen the ahead of 2023 general elections knowing fully well that all 20 legislators are APC and the Local Government is APC.”

Our correspondent learned that 16 out of the 20 legislators were in support of the change of leadership of the legislative arm.