Stop harassing, intimidating Trade Union Leaders, NLC tells IGP

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to deploy energy to combating insecurity challenges in the country instead of pursuing trade union matters which it said are not within his jurisdiction.

It wondered why what it described as the burgeoning crime rate does not bother the Police neither does ridding the cities of crime infestations seem to be any worry to it rather than chasing trade union leaders for incarceration.

The congress urged the IGP to focus more on his job than the interference in trade union matters.

It further warned that if nothing is done about the leadership of the police action, Nigerian workers may be forced to resume work daily in all Police Stations around the Country.

In a statement of the congress signed by the president, Joe Ajaero, in Abuja yesterday, the congress said it will demand the repayment of the cost incurred by the National Union of Road transport Workers (NURTW) as result of the actions of the IGP if it is forced to resume at the Police Headquarters and Posts around the Country.

The statement reads in part:

“It has become urgent that we bring to the notice of all Nigerians that just as we were preparing to receive our brothers from trade unions across the continent of Africa who have come to attend an Executive Meeting of the African Alliance of Trade Unions, we have been forced for the past three days to confront the illegal interference by the Inspector General of Police in the internal affairs of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) which is one of our affiliates.

“Two days ago, some National officers of the Union who went voluntarily to the Police in response to an invitation by the IGP were unlawfully detained by the Police without any discernible reason other than to clandestinely force a scuttling of a properly convened Trade Union Programme.

“Nigerians should recall that the NURTW has had their lawful activities restricted and shackled in Lagos state and other South West states of Oyo, Osun and Ondo despite the pronouncement of the Courts to the contrary.

Having felt unchallenged thus

invincible, the same forces that forcefully took over the Union in these states and renamed them in some as Lands and Parks seek to expand their reach nationwide.

“They seek to completely takeover the leadership of the Union which they hope to use to seize the nation’s civic space, muzzle voices of opposition and undermine democratic practices and aspirations in Nigeria.

“The NLC does not understand where the IGP derives the power to meddle in the affairs of trade unions when it is neither a Court of Law nor any other known arbiter in Industrial Disputes as stipulated in the Constitution of the federal republic.

“Our Laws are very clear on how industrial Disputes should be settled in Nigeria and we are sure that the IGP as the Chief Law enforcement officer is conversant with that process.

“We wonder why he has refused to submit himself to the supremacy of the Law especially these time-honoured statutes and traditions.