Stop dumping refuse in drainages, Oshodi-Isolo council chairman warns residents

Market women and men as well as residents of Oshodi-Isolo council area have been urged to desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately, especially when it rains, in the drainage system.

The admonition was given on Wednesday by the Chairman of the local government, Otunba Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede, while reacting to the flooding that occurred in some parts of Mafoluku and Shogunle, warning that the government will not spare anyone caught disposing refuse into gutter and drainage channels across the local government.

Lagos had Wednesday witnessed a nine-hour torrential rain that left some parts of the state and also some parts of Oshodi-Isolo Council area flooded, a call has gone to

Otunba Oloyede equally used the opportunity to appeal to market leaders in the local government to embark on advocacy campaign to persuade their members from clogging the drainages and gutters with refuse heaps, warning that severe punishments await any market man or woman caught in such act across the council area.

He also used the opportunity to caution Landlords and Landladies to warn their tenants from dropping their wastes inside the canals.

He assured that his administration will continue to prioritize the well being of the people and will do everything legally possible to ensure the welfare of the people is protected.

In his words, “it’s so unfortunate that some parts of our darling local government experienced flooding owing to the torrential rain this morning, this is really disturbing to us as government that was elected to protect you. Environment report indicate that indiscriminate dumping of refuse is responsible for the ugly incident.

“It’s on this note that I want to appeal to our Iyalojas and market leaders to embark on campaign against dumping of refuse in our drainages. Anybody caught will be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land and we shall not spare anyone. Our fathers and mothers should equally urge their tenants not to dump refuse indiscriminately again.

“We have a responsibility to protect you, but you also need to help us by obeying the laws of the land and desist from creating environmental hazard with the manner you dump your waste”, according to a statement by the chairman’s media office.