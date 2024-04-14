Stop cursing Nigeria  – Sanwo-Olu tells citizens

L-R: Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Gov. Obafemi Hamzat; Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Lagos, April 13, 2024 (NAN) Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on Nigerians to refrain from speaking ill of the country but pray for its betterment.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice at the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr elebration on Saturday at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The celebration had the theme: “Allah will not Change the Way of the People until they Change What is in their Hearts”.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, urged Nigerians to change their thoughts and speak positively about the country.

According to him, God will not change anything for any society until the people would decide to change their minds for good.

Sanwo-Olu added that the citizens should stop cursing the country so that God would change it for the better.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to believe in their current leaders and pray for them and the country.

“Almighty God will not change anything for any society until they change what is in their minds.

“Our collective intent should be to keep praying for Nigeria and the leadership to do the right thing.

“That is when Allah will intervene in the present situation of our country.

“It is, therefore, important for us to desist from talking ill about the country,” he said.

The governor also charged the people to be empathetic toward one another, adding that they should be their brothers’ keepers.

He appealed to parents to guide their children and wards right.

Sanwo-Olu harped on children being respectful while reiterating that it was the responsibility of parents to raise their children in the way of God.

In her address of welcome, the Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged Nigerians to emerge from Ramadan not only as individuals who had undergone personal growth but as agents of change within their communities.

She advised them to commit to fostering a society built on the principles of justice, equity and compassion.

“Let us remember that true change begins within the depths of our hearts.

“The joint Ramadan and Lent experienced this year should remind everyone of the universal value of humanity that unites all regardless of religious belief, background, or ethnicity,” she said.

She advised Nigerians to reject bigotry and prejudice in all its forms and work toward building a more inclusive society where everyone would be valued and respected.

Justice Abdulrraheem Ahmad of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Kwara State, said that the current situation in Nigeria was not vested upon the people by Allah but was a creation of the people’s handiwork.

He advised Nigerians to have a change of mindset and speak positively about the country.

Ahmad also urged the people to be righteous, as well as fair and kind to one another irrespective of religion, race or tribe. (NAN)