Stop arresting, intimidating activists, face real issues affecting Nigerians, Ajadi counsels FG

JOSEPH Joseph OKWUOFU, Ibadan.

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, ( NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has called on the Federal Government to stop the arrest and intimation of human rights activists but instead should focus on the revamping of the country’s dwindling economy.

Ajadi was speaking in relation to the Sunday morning’s arrest of the Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, (AAC) in the 2023 general election and foremost human right activist , Mr.Omoyele Sowore at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on his return from a foreign trip.

He also cited last week’s arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero by the men of Department of State Services, (DSS).

Sowore was also one of the leaders of a recent protests in the country tagged #endbadgovernace.

There were reports that Sowore was arrested on Sunday morning at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Sowore said “I had just arrived in Nigeria from the USA at MMIA in Lagos; upon reaching Nigerian Immigration, my passport was seized, and they told me they had orders to detain me.

“This is not unexpected because I have always known that it is part of the broader clampdown by the fascist @officialAbat regime on dissent and their fear of the upcoming #FearlessINOctober revolt.

However, in a post via his official X handle hours later, Sowore disclosed that he had been released by the Nigerian Immigration Service and his passport had been released to him after it was earlier confiscated.

He wrote, “I have just been released by the Nigerian Immigration after a brief detention and my passport released back to me.”

Speaking through a statement issued on Sunday, Ajadi who had earlier counselled against Sowore’s arrest said the issue bothering Nigerians is the bad economy that is making Nigerians living a miserable lives.

According to him, “I want to implore the federal government to stop the arrest and intimation of human rights activists and face the herculean task before it , which is bettering the lives of Nigerians through urgent improvement of the Economy.

“The brief arrest of Sowore and the last week’s arrest and seizure of the international passport of the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero will portray the Bola Tinubu’s administration in bad light.

“Ajaero was arrested on Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his way to the United Kingdom for an official assignment. The NLC president was billed to attend the Trade Union Congress conference in London.

“The Department of State Services later granted administrative bail to Ajaero but he missed the London event and up till now, his passport is yet to be released to him.

“I will implore the government that as a democratic government it should focus more on how to improve the lives of Nigerians. I think what should bother government is the conditions of Nigerians presently which is far from the best.

“Nigerians are currently experiencing the worst form of life now. The deregulation of petroleum products’ prices by the government has led to people buying the products at different prices from the marketers. As of today, many Nigerians’ are buying petrol between N1000 and N1200. This is absurd. Few months back, the price was N695. How will Nigerians’ cope with this high prices.

“The country’s economy is in comatose with the cost of foodstuffs going to the roof. Rice is unaffordable. The gari, elubo and even pepper that are believe to be common are also in high prices. The new minimum salary agreed to by the government is not yet implemented by the government, making an average workers unable to go their offices.

“As it is now, the country is parading two different sets of One thousand Naira, Five hundred Naira and Two Hundred Naira Notes, giving room for production of fake Naira Notes. To worsen the situation, the current exchange of Naira has made the country’s currency worthless in comparison to Dollars, Pound Sterling and even the neighbouring countries’ currencies.

“I am very sad that Nigeria’s currency can no longer compare favourably with Ghana Cedis and West Africa Coast CFAs. That is the reality we are in now. Anybody still calling Nigeria the giant of Africa is economical with the truth. One Ghanaian Cedi now exchange for almost N106, CFAs too has dumped Naira behind”.