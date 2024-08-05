Stop addressing poverty with temporary palliatives, embrace modern agric. for national stability, Nkwegu tells govt

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Ebonyi state in the 2023 general election and APC stakeholder, Arch. Edward Nkwegu has called on government at all levels to stop addressing the symptoms of poverty with temporary palliatives but should embrace modern agriculture which is the cornerstone for development and security.

He urged government to tackle root causes of poverty by replacing obsolete farming tools like hoe, cutlass with sustainable mechanized agriculture, noting that the approach is crucial for national stability and resilience.

Nkwegu made the call while addressing a mammoth crowd and APC stakeholders in an empowerment programme of Federal Lawmaker in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state

He maintained that the pivotal role of modern agriculture in shaping the future is essential, adding that beyond just producing enough food for themselves and surplus for trade, it will significantly increase productivity, drive economic growth, reduce poverty and restiveness .

The former LP chieftain pointed out that the sustainability of modern agriculture is vital for their health and that of future generations, and urged the legislators to focus on preserving their natural resources, biodiversity and ecosystem health.

He recommended that while they enjoy abundant rainfall for eight months in a year, they should face extreme drought for the remaining four.

Nkwegu further stressed on the urgent need to dredge their rivers and streams, introduce dams and dykes and ensure a sustainable water supply for irrigation .

“It is essential to reflect on the pivotal role modern agriculture plays in shaping our future. Beyond just producing enough food for ourselves and surplus to trade, modern agriculture is the cornerstone of development, security and sustainability.

By embracing innovation and technology, we have significantly increased productivity, driving economic growth, reducing poverty and restiveness and creating jobs especially in developing societies like ours.

“Rather than merely addressing the symptoms of poverty with temporary palliatives, we should tackle it’s root causes by replacing obsolete farming tools like hoe, cutlass of our ancestors with sustainable mechanized agriculture”, Nkwegu stated.

