Stop acquiring, presenting fake certificates, own forest plantations, FG tells wood, charcoal exporters

AKOR SYLVESTER -Abuja

Federal government has warned exporters of processed wood and charcoal to own forest plantations and desist from acquiring and presenting fake certificates of authorisation of the business.

It also urged the exporters to strive to meet the stipulated requirements for the exportation of processed wood and charcoal in the country.

The permanent secretary of the ministry of environment, Ibrahim Yusufu who declared open the critical consultative workshop organized to assemble relevant stakeholders within the forest industry for the purpose of deliberating on implementation strategies of the Policy Guidelines on Processed Wood and Charcoal and the Nigeria Timber Legality Standards in Abuja Wednesday, said the Ministry of environment has observed the propensity of some exporters to acquire and present fake certificates to do processed wood and charcoal business, calling on them to desist from such acts.

He however acknowledged the complementary efforts of some Processed Wood and Charcoal Exporters Associations through forest plantation establishment, enjoining them not to relent in the ongoing efforts at increasing the Nation’s forest cover and contributing to Global emission reduction and Climate Change mitigation.

The permanent secretary noted that the workshop was another step towards achieving responsible trade in the forest industry without compromising the integrity of the forests and in fulfilment of the commitment to national development agenda as well as Global Goals.

He said: “You will agree with me that the recent conditional lifting of embargo on processed wood and charcoal export, will not yield the desired results without setting in motion the necessary machinery such as this workshop designed to provide the impetus for process and procedure refining for sustainable utilisation and management of forest resources.

“We are all aware that the embargo was lifted conditionally and Government will not hesitate to reverse the decision if the desired results are not being achieved.

“Government will continue to play its part by providing the enabling policy and guidance as well as oversight to ensure achievement of the desired results while as Stakeholders, your maximum cooperation is expected.

“It is hoped that you will all play by the rules in the interest of our forest and the environment at large.

“This workshop is aimed at discussing strategies for sustainable utilization and management of the nation’s forest resources so that investors, individuals, companies, exporters and other players in the processed wood and charcoal business comply with the laws, rules, guidelines and policies of the various States and the Federal Government.

“As we all know, without forests there can be no timber, charcoal and other allied products to trade in. Therefore, managing these forests sustainably is vital for the sustenance of the wood-based trade and for sustainable environment and provision of social services for man’s survival.

“What this connotes is that man’s survival largely depends on how forests are managed. All hands should thus, be on deck to ensure continued provision of these services via sustainable management of the forests.

“It is instructive to note the alarming rate at which forests are being exploited with the attendant social, economic and environmental consequences. As we cannot afford to continue to drift on this dangerous path, there is an urgent need for collective and proactive action”, .

He reiterated the commitment to the Global Goals for Forests (GFGs) of the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forest (UNSPF) and its Targets, while stating that, with significant inputs from the States, Nigeria is recording steady progress in the pursuit of the Global Goals especially in the area of increasing the Nation’s forest cover.

According to him, this has been made possible by consistent annual budgetary provision by the Federal Government in addition to financial, technical and other support from International Partners, Sovereign Green Bond, and the Private Sector especially Guinness Nigeria Plc.

He said the Federal Ministry of Environment has also continued to provide seedlings to schools, NGOs in addition to technical support.

The revised Policy Guideline on Processed Wood and Charcoal Export, he said made it mandatory for the players in the wood industry particularly Processed Wood Exporters to establish forest plantations of their own and must as well, show proof of commitment to continue to plant trees.

He urged the Exporter Groups that are yet to establish their plantations to as a matter of urgency, do so and identify with the ministry on the noble cause, saying the Ministry will not consider applications of Exporter Groups without verifiable evidence of owning forest plantations.

The permanent secretary said, already, a number of applications have been received and are undergoing processing.

He noted that the inspection visits have been made to some facilities and plantations of some applicants while Letters of Support will be issued only to the companies that meet the stipulated requirements.

The permanent Secretary maintained that the Policy Guideline and the Timber Legality Standards were developed for best practices which can only be achieved when each player knows his/her role and responsibility.

He called on participants to take advantage of this workshop in understanding what the Timber Legality Standards are all about as well as be familiar with the roles and responsibilities of the players.

The permanent secretary hoped that at the end of the workshop, stakeholders will be on the same page while no one will be left in the dark as to what constitutes best practices in the wood and allied products export sector.

He encouraged them to get acquainted with the Guidelines as well as to adhere strictly to the Nigeria Timber Legality Standards to avoid penalties for defaulting which may include being blacklisted from the wood export business.

Speaking, the Director, forestry department, Hajara Umar Sani commended what she described as selfless patriotism and swift response to the call that will ensure the sustainability of

the wood, charcoal, and other allied products business in Nigeria.

She noted that with the conditional lifting of the ban and suspension on

export of charcoal and wood respectively, it is absolutely necessary that stakeholders meet to discuss implementation strategies of the Policy Guidelines on Processed Wood and Charcoal and domestication of the Nigeria Timber Legality Standards for efficient utilization and effective forest

management before the commencement of export of the products.

While welcoming the participants, the Director said it was apposite to emphasize that all critical stakeholders in the wood, charcoal, and other allied products business endeavor to have a full understanding of the modus operandi

of the export in the forestry sector because it is no longer business as usual.

“This is a new paradigm where actions taken in ignorance by anybody will not be condoned”, she warned.