Sterling Bank partners Lagos, LASRRA to relaunch LAG ID 

Sterling Bank Plc has entered into a partnership with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) as the pioneer partner for the first three million issuances of the newly upgraded Lagos State Resident Identity Card (LAG ID Card), which was recently launched and unveiled by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu, in his address, said that “This prelaunch is particularly significant because it demonstrates our administration’s commitment to the Smart City vision, which seeks to integrate and embed cutting-edge technology into our daily lives and our daily interaction with government and public services.”

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman disclosed the history of partnership with the bank and the Lagos State government, from collaborations on the environment and sustainability with LAWMA; to transportation through FarePay for contactless payments on the mass transit transportation system within the state.

He stated that“Sterling Bank is the pioneer financial partner of this initiative, providing support for the first three million cards that will be distributed to residents.

Also speaking at the ceremony, held simultaneously across the five divisions in the state, LASRRA’s General Manager, Engineer (Mrs.) Ibilola Kasunmu said the new identity card is embedded with features and functionalities that offer cardholders wider access to faster and better services from the Lagos State Government.

According to her, “The new LAG ID Card is a multi-application smart card that offers registered residents access to services ranging from personal security and identity verification at points of accessing various government services to applying for loans from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

A cardholder can also use it as a means of payment for services across multiple vendors including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Lag Ferry, as well as cash withdrawals from any bank’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Engr. Kasunmu appealed to all unregistered residents in the state to register by visiting www.lagosresidents.gov.ng, adding that after completing the online registration process, the applicant should visit the nearest LASRRA registration centre for biometrics capture to complete the process, which is free.

She urged those who registered before 2018 and those who have changed their names and/or addresses to make the necessary changes by validating their records using the same process, after which they will be contacted to pick up their new identity cards.

Kasunmu stressed that one of the reasons residents with the old cards require upgraded ones is because the new one is embedded with a multi-applet chip module that stores the updated biodata and biometric details of the resident for real-time validation and verification of identity.

The GM, who said the old identity card was for identification purposes only, explained that holders of the old card would need to update their records to obtain the new LAG ID Card, which has a validity period of five years.

She added that the new card allows flexibility to onboard more features and expand usability because of fast-changing technology trends.

Engr. Kasunmu listed other advantages of the newly upgraded Lagos ID Card including easy access to educational services for children and students at all levels of education, as well as quicker access to healthcare services from the state-owned facilities.

The General Manager emphasized that the LAG ID Card project is pivotal to the Lagos Smart City initiative for key purposes of planning and distribution of infrastructure, security, social protection, financial inclusion, and disaster and emergency response management, to mention a few.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the event included members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers across the state, religious and community leaders, heads of market men and women, associations of artisans, corporate organisations and students, among others.