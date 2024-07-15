Stemming the Tide of Building Collapse in Nigeria

Building collapse has been on the rise in Nigeria over the years, leading to injury, loss of life, and property damage. The National Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Civil Engineers (NICE), during the institute’s workshop titled Stemming the Tide of Building Collapse Menace in Nigeria” held in May 2024 in Abuja, said Nigeria recorded 41 building collapses in 17 months. More disturbing is that in only July 2024, three building collapses have been reported—in Mushin, Lagos; Kubwa, Abuja; and a school in Jos, Plateau—where 22 people were said to have been killed. Immediate action must be taken to stem the tide.

It is common practice to see housing construction being undertaken by non-qualified professionals. In a bid to save money, many people build their houses without using the necessary professionals. Additionally, some developers, in their quest to maximise profit, employ only some of the services of the required professionals; relying largely on artisans. The architect, civil engineer, quantity surveyor, project manager, etc, all have crucial roles in building construction. Any compromise in their roles could lead to poor construction design, faulty construction, poor quality control, and ultimately building collapse. For example, constructing a house without properly considering the soil texture can lead to fatal results in the future.

Another significant factor that leads to building collapse is the compromise in the quality and quantity of materials used. This may be done by the contractor in charge of the construction to maximize profit, or even by the site engineer or workers who may exchange quality materials procured with substandard ones or sell some of the materials procured for the construction for personal gain. Hence, there is a need for effective monitoring.

To win a bid, some contractors submit very low quotations, which they know cannot properly support the construction of the buildings they are bidding for. The practice of choosing the lowest bidder for building contracts by default should not be encouraged. The lowest bidder sometimes may be the least experienced or one who is out to compromise standards.

The age of a building also contributes to its collapse. Just like anything in the world, buildings do expire if they are not reinforced through extensive rehabilitation, which is beyond regular renovation. This is often an expensive task, especially for high-rise buildings, and hence is sometimes overlooked.

Government (federal, state, and local, as applicable) should begin to undertake integrity tests on any building that is more than one storey high, especially those in public use. As a matter of policy, such checks should be periodic. Any building found defective, where remedial work cannot salvage it, should be pulled down. Subsequently, any building more than one storey high should be certified habitable by the relevant government agency before being put into use. Anyone engaged in substandard building practices should be sanctioned. All building codes should be enforced.

Professional bodies like the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Nigerian Institute of Civil Engineers (NICE), and the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) should sanction members who cut corners and compromise standards. They should also monitor the activities of their members from time to time; this will serve as a deterrent to unwholesome practices. There is also a need to create public awareness about the importance of engaging registered professionals in building.

Proper supervision of construction projects by sponsors and project site managers is crucial to ensure adherence to specifications and prevent the occurrence of sharp practices. It is also recommended that professional project managers be engaged to ensure the successful completion of projects.

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria should ensure that substandard building materials are neither domestically produced nor imported for use. They should also conduct random, unannounced inspections of building material vendors to check for substandard items that may have entered the market.

Nigeria needs to take deliberate actions to stop the issue of building collapse. People should be encouraged to engage registered professionals in their building construction. Professional bodies have a role to play in checking the conduct of their members and sanctioning those who err. By fostering a culture of adherence to standards and professional integrity, Nigeria can mitigate the risk of building collapses and ensure the safety of its citizens.

By Kenechukwu Aguolu

Abuja, Nigeria