Stay positive in adversity, Fr. Urien counsels

By Patrick Wemambu

Chaplain of St. Paul’s Chaplaincy, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Delta State, Rev. Fr (Dr.) James Urien has hinted on how to stay positive in adversity. He gave the advice recently while celebrating Mass for the 19th Sunday of the Year B in his parish in Delta State.

“Adversity can distort one’s sense of stability. It triggers the feeling of hopelessness. Staying positive (therefore) can feel like an uphill battle. When we lack motivation, it is easier to succumb to negativity and give up,” Fr Urien noted.

Although what paralyses motivation most of the time is fear, the priest said those moments are learning opportunities that enable concerned persons grow into their better versions.

When children have difficulties, they run to their parents. When adults have challenges, who do they run to? The reverend gentleman asked. Hear him; “There are so many things we are running from or running to. The only problem is that we run to the wrong places or persons. Opposition should not make us run away from God. Stand with God that you may be victorious. Jesus stood His ground in face of opposition when He introduced Himself as the bread from God.”

During depressing situations or when life seems frustrating, the preacher counsels falling back to one’s support system which could be family members, the Christian community or greatest of them all – God.

He expatiated; “With the (present) state of our country, some people are tired of living. The pains and frustrations are too much. Terminal diseases, hunger, lost opportunities, sufferings, insecurity, etc and God seems to be silent. Sometimes, we even wish we were dead…Calm down. God has solutions to all our problems if only we trust Him.”

Speaking on the sub-theme of life as a journey, Fr Urien asserted that there is an ultimate journey individuals would need to make which requires God’s assistance to attain – trip to heaven.

For individuals journeying towards the fullness of life in God as pilgrims on earth, the priest argued that the Eucharist is the best food for the said trip