State Police,  panacea to Nigeria’s security challenges – Okowa

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday said one veritable measure for addressing insecurity in Nigeria was for States to operate their separate police systems.

He stated this in his remarks at the annual conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja, and noted that there had been a consensus among the citizenry for State Police in the country as a way of reducing crime rate.

Okowa said that it was unfortunate that the Federal Government had remained indifferent on the issue, and assured that PDP administration would enact a law to empower States to run their separate Police systems.

According to him, with State Police where indigenes will ensure protection of lives and property in their areas, criminal activities would be curbed drastically.

He particularly stated that State Police would help in the effective enforcement of anti-open-grazing law in the states.

The vice-presidential candidate reaffirmed that a PDP government in the country would ensure that some powers were devolved to the states for better development of all areas across the country.

He said that the country’s economy was in a bad state, and promised that Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) as the bedrock of every economy, an Alhaji Atiku Abubakar administration would give that sub-sector priority attention.

He added that to attract and stimulate investment in the country under a PDP government, energy issues and other malignant infrastructural drawbacks would be aggressively addressed.