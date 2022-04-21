State pardon for Dariye, Nyame, a major blow to Buhari’s graft war

The recent pardon granted to Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, former governors of Plateau and Taraba states, respectively, by the National Council of States, NCS, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, is totally worrisome, unacceptable, condemnable and a major blow to the war against corruption by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC–led administration.

We found it particularly disgusting and completely antithetical to the three-pronged Change mantra of zero tolerance to graft, improving the economy and combating insecurity upon which Buhari rode to power in 2015 and 2019, a mockery of the nation’s judicial system, embarrassment to graft-fighting agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, ICPC, counterproductive and would further embolden more people especially politicians to loot our common wealth for which they superintend.

Consequently, we demand that the presidential pardon be revoked forthwith in the interest of justice, Nigeria’s value system and the people of the two affected states whose resources were plundered by the convicts and the nation at large.

Nigerians had reeled in utter disbelief and rose in swiftly condemning the news that the National Council of States (NCS) comprising mostly the 36 states governors and former presidents had during its last meeting held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, approved Buhari’s pardon of 159 prisoners including Dariye and Nyame following the recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy. Though both were members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the time of committing the offences, they later defected to the APC. While Dariye was found guilty and jailed for stealing N1.16 billion, Nyame looted N1.6 billion and sent to prison.

Perhaps the only positive side of the pardon is that it covers all the junior officers that participated in the aborted infamous Gideon Okar-led military coup d’etat of April 22, 1990 against the military regime of then Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB). Truly, after about three decades and two years in jail, reprieve has come the way of the low cadre officers, who were not in the real sense of it coupists, but probably only obeying the command of their superiors.

Beyond that and for obvious reasons, strident condemnations have continued to trail the presidential pardon for the two ex-governors with most of them anchoring their positions on constitutional, moral and economic grounds. Some were quick to point out that one of APC’s promises that resonated nationwide in the run up to the 2015 general elections was its no-nonsense stance on corruption which many citizens at he time felt had become endemic under the then administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

As a matter of fact, we recall that as a presidential candidate of the APC, Buhari’s famous quote that “if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigerians”, sunk very deep in the consciousness of many voters who subsequently embrace the Change mantra of the party thus resulting in the overwhelming defeat of a sitting PDP president, Dr. Jonathan, after the party held sway at the federal level for 16 years. It was historic as it remains the only time an incumbent tasted defeat in the hands of an opposition candidate.

It is also note worthy that leading opponents of the pardon among them the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP; Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN and Dr. Abubakar Alkali, were unanimous that it would have a catastrophic effects on the Federal Government’s mouthed fight against corruption which many critics before now had faulted was not done holistically.

Similarly, they totally agreed that the pardon would dampen the morale of both the officers and men of the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC as well as anti-fraud unit of the Nigeria Police Force, involved in investigating and prosecuting fraudulent cases especially those of politically-exposed persons.

They further lamented the fact that the cases of Dariye and Nyame, before final adjudication and conviction by the Supreme Court cost the taxpayers millions of Naira and dragged for years out of the several legal actions filed by the anti-corruption agencies against some former governors who served between 1999 and 2007 most of which are still pending in courts.

Specifically, while taking a swipe at the pardon in a letter to the President dated 16 April, 2022 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Impunity for corruption will continue as long as influential politicians escape justice for their crimes. The constitutional power of prerogative of mercy ought not to be an instrument of impunity.”

Continuing, SERAP argued: “The pardon power ought to be exercised in a manner that is consistent with the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), particularly the provisions on oath of office by public officers, and section 15[5] which requires your government to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power,” stressing that, “Indeed, the presidential pardon power must be exercised in good faith, and in line with the provisions of Chapter 4 of the Nigerian Constitution on fundamental rights.”

According to SERAP, “We would like your government to clarify if the pardon granted to Dariye and Nyame would entitle them to the return of the stolen assets already forfeited to the government,” and whether “The pardon also constitutes an interference in the exercise of judicial power. Because the pardon appears to be arbitrary, it undermines the authority and independence of the judiciary, and access to justice for victims of corruption.”

Pointing at the glaring inequity in not extending the pardon to convicts of petty crimes, Falana maintained: “All petty thieves in our prisons should be released. Under Section 17 of the 1999 Constitution, there shall be equality and equal rights for all citizens. Section 42 of the Constitution says there shall be no discrimination on the basis of class and gen,der, so you cannot take out a few people on the basis that they belong to a category or section of the society. I can assure you that if the government did not release others, I am going to call on lawyers whose clients are left in custody to come to court and challenge the discriminatory treatment of their clients.

According to him, barely a fortnight ago, a Nigerian was jailed for stealing N1,000 in Abuja even when the accused pleaded with the judge that he had no food but the judge jailed him for six months.

“When we are talking of justice and fair play, if you want to pardon some set of people, then you must also extend presidential pardon to petty thieves in the prisons. This is because if the big thieves are being asked to go, then they must also extend the facility to other Nigerians”, he demanded.

Kicking against the pardon, Dr Abubakar Alkali, who is the convener of the Movement for New Nigeria (MNN) on his part declared: “Clearly, the action by the NCS is unconstitutional because the Prerogative of Mercy as enshrined in section 6(ii) third schedule of the 1999 Constitution cannot be applied in these cases of extreme advance corruption.

“This relevant section which empowers the National Council of States (NCS) to exercise the Prerogative of Mercy,cannot be a blank cheque to upturn the judgement of the apex (Supreme Court) which took more than a year to run and convict Nyame and Dariye accordingly. Indeed, the corruption cases of Jolly and Joshua are State offences and cannot be pardoned by federal fiat.”

Adding a dramatic twist to the controversy, Wike argued that the presidential pardon for persons prosecuted and convicted on corruption charges by the Federal Government only suggests that there is no need to have anti-corruption agencies in the country anymore and wondered if there is any justification for the embarrassment that the EFCC and ICPC are made to suffer by that action because it has made them to be irrelevant.

“This is the same government that complained against the judiciary that it is not fighting corruption. Now, look at what the judges have passed through; sleepless night from the FCT High Court to the Court of Appeal to Supreme Court, everything is wasted. If President Buhari knows that he doesn’t want to fight corruption, then, he should disband EFCC and ICPC because he has thoroughly embarrassed them”, he noted.

Given the legal implications of the pardon, we totally agree with the various submissions of its opponents even as this will further lead to further drop in the rating of Nigeria’s corruption perception index which has been on steady decline over the past two years by Transparency International (TI).

It should further be noted that this singular act has further exposed the incumbent APC-led government of hypocrisy in the war on graft in the sense the party has sacrificed a major component of its Change mantra on the altar of political expediency or how else can the party justify the pardon of the duo who, till date, are among only three ex-governors successfully tried and convicted for corruption charges out of the lot who served between 1999 and 2007.

The pardon, in our view, also confirms the long-standing stand of Buhari’s critics who insisted that he never meant to fight corruption holistically in the first instance, but targetted some political opponents who posed serious threats to the victory of the ruling APC over PDP while the former is set to deploy the duo in the battle for the soul of Plateau and Taraba states in the 2023 general elections.

Their imminent freedom is further reinforced by the general belief that politicians who cross carpet from the PDP to the APC automatically ‘change’ their cloak from sinners to saints (as declared by former chairman of the ruling party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole in the built up to the 2019 polls), and, therefore, it is not unexpected that politics would have played a significant role in getting presidential pardon for the heavyweights.

Dariye a former governor and senator originally from the PDP is currently a member of the ruling APC to which he cross-carpeted as a ploy to gain soft landing while Nyame who became governor of Taraba State through the PDP platform, also later dumped the party for the CAN, which was among the legacy parties that formed the APC.

But considering the controversy generated by the decision of the National Council of States and its far-reaching negative consequences for the war against corruption, we challenge the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, SERAP and other rights bodies in the country to immediately institute legal action against the decision with a view to serving justice for all and deepening the nation’s jurisprudence.

It is also a major development in our view that members of the main opposition PDP can’t afford to ignore if they genuinely believe in the party’s new slogan: ‘Rescue Nigeria’ but should join forces with patriotic citizens and groups in speedily resolving the matter because corruption has been identified as the bane of the country’s under development socially, economically and technologically while no effort must be spared in confronting any individual or group plotting to undermine the current campaign against graft by the EFCC and ICPC which the recent pardon portends.

