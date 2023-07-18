State of the nation: We must revisit the 2014 Confab report to overcome our numerous challenges—Bode George

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Elder statesman and former deputy national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode on Tuesday declared that only a revisit to the far reaching recommendations contained in the 2914 National Constitutional Conference Report and its faithful implementation will address Nigeria’s myriads of socio-economic and existential challenges.

But waxing spiritual, he explained that just like prophet Micah predicted a ray of hope for the southern kingdom of Judah in the Old Testament of the Bible when the people of Israel were confronted with several predicament, Nigeria currently at a crossroads will rise again if the citizens follow the dictates of the Lord and have the fear of God in our interactions with fellow Nigerians.

Chief George, who was special guest of honour at the 5th yearly lecture of Freedom Online news platform with the theme: ‘2023-2027: Nigerians, Elected Leaders and Expectations’ held at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Ikeja said the 1999 Constitution imposed on the country by the military cannot lead her people to any meaningful socio-economic and technological development even though we copied it from the United States of America.

The patriot, who said he wasn’t speaking as a member of PDP but someone keen on the peace and progress of his fatherland noted,

“I weep for my country Nigeria but as Prophet Micah said, our nation will rise again if we put our fear on God above all human endeavors.

Gabriel Akinadewo (publisher of Freedom Online) in his opening speech referred to the constitution of our country. Yes, it was compiled by the military and having served that long in the military, I can confidently confirm to you that the present constitution of Nigeria is absolutely military in its setting.

“In the military, orders come from the top to bottom, but in democratic dispensation, power will come from the people, the bottom top, we copied the American constitution, that is why things are not working. We must be deceiving ourselves, I am saying it publicly if we ever believe that this constitution will take us to our promised land, no.

“We had during President Goodluck Jonathan time a constitutional conference where the Chairman was the late Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, a distinguished, respectable, responsible human being, he managed that conference and for the first time, since Nigeria was created, a civilian administration set up avenue to look at our constitution and it was concluded.

But like former President Muhammadu Buhari did, immediately they handed over the documents to him, he said, they should keep those documents in the archives, that is where we are today.

We are angling now for another election, we have not even finished with the decision on who is the president at the court, we must revisit how we want to run ourselves, if we don’t, we wait for all resources to be taken to the centre in Abuja and then share, it will never work. I have said it openly.

According to him, Nigeria should implement the dictates of that report, because “we went deep and sorted out a lot. I was shocked, that President Buhari two weeks before he left, he said yes, electricity now can be handled by states, rail can be handled by states.

In the United States of America, the Governor of California, runs the sixth largest economy in the world, we also have the smallest state, the Maine in the North East of America, cut your coat according to the available cloth, if it can only cover your head so be it, that is what we force the states to network.

“Policing is community based like he explained. How can you have just one man sitting in Abuja sending you DPO to your local area, how can it be effective? We need to have even local government police if they can afford it, not only state police because the policeman in your community will be somebody who knows your area, he knows who is who; when he sees a stranger coming to your house in the night, he asks him, what do you want? Which house are you going? But what do we have now?

“Somebody from Sokoto will be DPO in Egbeda Lagos, it is not working and it cannot work but like I said I believe very strongly if we put the fear of the Almighty God first in every human endeavor our nation will rise again, Nigeria will rise again” adding that the story by Prophet Micah is akin to the present situation in Nigeria and that is why I want to share this message with all Nigerians. I am not talking as a member of any political party but as an elder statesman who seeks the peace and progress of Nigeria.”

Quoting profusely from the Bible, the PDP chieftain said, Nigeria, despite socio-economic and existential challenges, will rise again if all citizens put the fear of God first in all their endeavors and work in accordance with the commandments of the Lord adding that “the nations will see this and be frustrated in spite of all their strength. In dismay they will close their mouths and cover their ears.

“They will crawl in the dust like snakes; they will come from their fortresses, trembling and afraid. They will turn in fear to the LORD our God.

“There is no other god like you, O LORD; you forgive the sins of your people who have survived. You do not stay angry forever, but you take pleasure in showing us your constant love.

“You will be merciful to us once again. You will trample our sins underfoot and send them to the bottom of the sea!

“You will show your faithfulness and constant love to your people, the descendants of Abraham and of Jacob, as you promised our ancestors long ago.

“May God forgive our transgressions and direct the minds of our political leaders in ensuring a good life to all our people in Nigeria.

George advised, “Enough of this deceit: Enough of this rottenness in the financial management of our Nation. Let us put an end to the economic inequalities, injustice, unfairness in the distribution of our God given resources and our financial wealth.”

Geroge reiterated, “A situation where a sitting Senator collects N23million every month, a retired Federal Permanent Secretary collects N1m per month as pension and a retired Military General collects N250,000 as pension per month is despicable, shambolic nonsensical and outright systemic failure.

“How will the palliatives be distributed? A quick reminder of the N500billion previously monthly and supposedly distributed without data and accountability calls for in-depth investigation and punishment.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has advocated for good governance in order to address plethora of problems confronting the nation.

Uzodimma believes communication gap among Nigerians worsen the challenges, saying the only language which the people understand is for Goverment to provide good governance.

On his part, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri said the Federal Goverment has not been fair to the Niger Delta noting that despite providing the resources for the country, the region has remained improverished.

Uzodimma, who was represented by the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba spoke as a guest speaker at the event.

He said, “In terms of governance, Nigerians are resilient, tolerant and quite understanding. I say this because over the years Nigerians have made sacrifices as demanded by various administrations all in the hope that better days are ahead.

“I strongly believe that Nigerians are good followers, and once we overcome our leadership challenges at various levels, our people are very talented, resourceful, industrious and innovative. This explains why countless Nigerians in the Diaspora have continued to record remarkable achievements in their various fields of endeavor.”

The Governor however stated that the expectations of Nigerians was to have good governance. He added, “This is more so because, as we have seen, our complex and unique diversity makes communication more difficult. There is no doubt that the absence of proper communication leaves the people in the dark.

“They do not even know exactly what the elected leaders promised to do for them. In the circumstance, they will certainly be at a loss what to expect. That is the bad news.

“The good news is that in the face of these communication challenges is a common language Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or tongue or religion, do understand perfectly, that language is good governance. All Nigerians know that when good governance is in town , poverty, unemployment and insecurity will take flight.

“In their conviction, there will be economic boom, abundant empowerment opportunities, good health care delivery. With these, Nigerians would boast of an improved quality of life and a higher average life expectancy. This is a common language that does not need to be spoken yet can be heard clearly. Once Nigerians see these, they will know that the country is working and that their expectations are being met.”

Also speaking as a guest speaker, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri appreciated Freedom Online for creating platform to enlighten the populace, saying candidates need more of this platform to market their programmes.

Diri, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah however stated that Nigeria has not been fair to the Niger Delta. “Many years after the country has discovered crude oil and it has become the mainstay of Nigerian economy, Nigeria has not been fair to Nugwr Delta. We keep the economy bouyant but agricultural ecosystem of Bayelsa has been damaged.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director of Freedom Online, Gabriel Akinadewo noted, “We copied our presidential system from the United States which has 50 states with a population of 331.9 million.

“Nigeria has 36 states with a population of about 200 million. In Nigeria, 42 Ministers are appointed and some people are still crying of marginalisation but in the U.S., there are only 15 Secretaries and nobody makes an issue out of it because the centre has been made unattractive.

“Another urgent matter Nigerians want tackled is state police. It is not possible for somebody who was born in Zamfara to police Owerri effectively or somebody who has spent a better part of his life in Abeokuta to police Yenagoa very well.

“An intelligence-driven police force, working with security bodies at the state level, will ensure insecurity becomes history in Nigeria.”

The current Constitution is absolutely military in its setting. We must be deceiving ourselves if we believe the constitution can take us to the promised land,” he submitted.

May God forgive our transgressions and direct the minds of our political leaders in ensuring a good life to all our people in Nigeria, enough of the deceit, enough of the rottiness in the financial management of our nation.

Let us put an end to the economic inequalities, injustice, unfairness in the distribution of our God-given resources and our financial wealth, a situation where a sitting senator collects N23million every month, a retired permanent secretary collects N1million a month as pension and a retired military general collects N250,000 per month as pension is despicable, shambolic, nonsensical and outright systemic failure.

How will they account for the N500billion previously collected monthly or supposedly distributed without data or accountability calls for an in depth investigation and punishment.