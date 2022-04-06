State of the nation: Govs mobilize 36 Speakers for emergency meeting in Abuja

In a bid to find urgent solutions to what they called issues of national importance, the 36 State Governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) will converge on the city of Abuja this week,

Also expected at the meeting are the Speakers of the 36 state Houses of Assembly.

It is expected that Executive-Legislature harmony will occupy the minds of the attendees with a view to achieving rapid problem solving in the polity.

Other crucial matters such as the worsening insecurity in the country with the recent bloody attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train will also be discussed.

However, the Director-General of the NGF, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, has confirmed that the emergency meeting will hold on Friday, April 8, 2022 at a hotel in the Central Business District of Abuja.

As usual, the Chairman of the Forum and Ekiti Gov. Kayode Fayemi will preside at the meeting, who has admonished fellow governors to “promptly facilitate’’ the attendance by the Speakers in their various states.

“We seek Your Excellencies’ indulgence to kindly facilitate the participation of the Hon. Speaker of your State House of Assembly at this important emergency meeting,” Okauru said.