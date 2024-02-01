State of the Nation : Convene meeting of elder statesmen to save Nigeria from imminent collapse , Bode George tells Tinubu

.As Ondo Amotekun deploys 100 personnel for reinforcement over Ekiti monarchs’ death

.Exercise restraint in your reportage, Presidency urges media

DAMISI OJO, Akureand IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former National Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu should urgently call for a meeting of Nigerian elders especially past leaders to save the country from total collapse.

Bode George gave this charge during an interactive session with the newsmen in his office at Ikoyi, Lagos, saying the level of insecurity is horrendous.

He reiterated the establishment of state police, saying the current system where command centre is located in Abuja would not work.

The PDP chieftain said, “Mr Tinubu must not shy away from state police. He must go and get the report of the report of the constitutional conference (2014). The constitution is also part of the obstacle that is recklessly disturbing the growth of the country.

“Right now we are on the precipise of total collapse. We are failing. The report of the constitutional conference was dropped to the archive. The report of putting it in the archive is what we are experiencing now.

“The President must invite all those elders in the military to come because is now a national calamity. This invite is very very urgent. It is the collectivity of all hands that can resolve the issue. You would now have all those elders to share their experiences.”

He went further, “Usually, the military is designed to take care of external enemies trying to fight Nigeria. We have a defined national interest of the country.

“If anybody infringes on our territorial integrity, you don’t deploy troops where your national interest is not trampled upon.

“But there are times of internal differences and the police cannot cope and they go back to the Commander-in-Chief,” the elder statesman stated.

He stressed, “The situation in the country today is horrendous. It is very heart wrenching. That is direct challenge to the government. There are modern equipment that the military must buy, you fly drones. If we are serious, we can procure and we can train them.

He further stated, “Grammartology cannot help any more. Those guys are everywhere.”

He added that the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti by suspected herdsmen is sacrilegious.

He lamented that the Amotekun established in the South West to fight insecurity is not effective since the security outfit is not weaponized. “Amotekun without weapons. What can you do with a man with Ak-47?”

Meanwhile, Following the killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state Monday by suspected gunmen, the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) has deployed 100 men from the outfit to fortify its counterparts in Ekiti state in the search for the suspected Kidnappers that killed two traditional rulers in the state.

According to the Commandant, Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa out of sympathy has directed them to move to Ekiti state to join others Amotekun Corps in fishing out the criminals that perpetrated the act.

He said 100 of his men have been relocated to Ekiti state in the spirit of brotherliness, stressing that some arrests have been made, while investigations are on that would lead to the arrest of the culprits.

Adeleye spoke in Akure,Ondo state on Wednesday while parading 31 suspects engaging in various criminal acts, across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said those criminals arrested are suspected kidnappers,those involving in illegal possession of firearms in the forest reserves, and those that specialize in breaking of shops and houses.

Adeleye assured the citizenry that Ondo State Security Network Agency would not relent in it efforts in getting out all these criminals in our society.

He said” The government of Ondo State under the leadership of Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has directed that the last criminals in Ondo state must be checked out and removed this is because the government is resolute in it determination in ensure that investors, farmers, residents, commuters are not molested.

“We want to reassure the good people of Ondo State that Amotekun is intact, we will continue our 24-hours patrol, we will continue to track all criminals from the cities to the forestry reserves and ensure that travellers are not molested.

“A couple of hours ago, we had an unfortunate situation in Ekiti State and the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa directed that we should move to the state in the interest of brotherliness to assist in the security situation in Ekiti State.

“We deployed about 100 personnel to Ekiti State to assist them and we have been there in the last 48-hours, some arrest have been made and investigation is still on going on those that we arrested and we will continue to arrest until the perpetrators of such that deadly acts are fished out.

“The straight solution to this insecurity in the country especially in the SouthWest is for the Federal Government to put in place the grassroots state police. With state policing, we will be able to go grassroots, and it will be easy for us to track down all these criminals in our society.

“The panacea to solving the security breaches and problems is the state policing.

“We should not forget that Amotekun is both conventional and unconventional security, but the issue of weapons, once the issue of state policing is approved, there would be no limitation to the equipment they can use in combating crimes.

“So I want to reassure the good people of Ondo State that there is no problem, the state is safe, they can continue their normal businesses but they have a duty to play and the duty is to report any suspicious movement to us on time so that we can take action on time before it gets out of hands.

“In Ondo State if you are coming to hunt, or if you are coming for any activities in the forestry reserves, please ensure you follow the lay down regulations that allows you to enter into the forestry reserves of Ondo State.”

Exercise restraint in your reportage, Presidency urges media

The media have been urged to exercise restraint in their reportage concerning the current security challenges in some parts of the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Onanuga said that the media had the responsibility to promote laudable actions by government and make positive criticism based on the overriding national interest.

According to him, screaming headlines that paint gory pictures of the situations will only hurt the country by scaring away genuine local and foreign direct investments.

“Media reporting about cases of kidnapping, communal killings and isolated terrorism acts must show some moderation by not giving the impression that all Nigerians no longer sleep with two eyes closed or are not safe in going about their day-to-day business.

“To sell our newspapers or clickbait, we tend to exaggerate and embellish, sometimes forgetting the social responsibility of the media, not to give the impression that our country is under siege by criminals or that every nook and cranny of our country is under their stranglehold.

“One of our newspapers took this responsibility to heart in its report on the same Tuesday, making its major headline, the efforts by security agents to rein in the minority vagabonds in our midst,” he said.

The presidential aide stated that though Nigeria had yet to reach the zenith of security, it was still not the worst country in terms of insecurity.

For instance, he said that in robbery and kidnapping, Nigeria was not among the most endemic countries, adding that global listing put the country at less than one person to 100,000 persons involved in the crime.

Onanuga said: “In a report by the World Population Review, Nigeria is not among the top 10 countries in the world, with kidnapping epidemic.

“Turkey leads with 42 people kidnapped out of 100,000 people. Lebanon is second with 15 people out of 100,000 and Kuwait third with 12 out of 100,000 held in captivity.

“Canada, Belgium, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Eswatini and United Kingdom make up the remaining top 10. Kidnapping in Nigeria is 0.334 per 100,000.

“The frightening headlines on Tuesday were based on the report by the Civil Society Joint Action Group that calls for an emergency on the security situation, surprisingly oblivious that our security agencies have been working in that spirit for a long time, since 2009.”

He called for support media support in the efforts by security agencies at nipping criminality in the bud since the beginning of insecurity in the 1990s.

“Our security agencies deserve society’s appreciation for their efforts so far in trying to nip in the bud the evils of kidnapping, banditry, communal killings and terrorism in our country.

“Their efforts, most often understated, have made our country safer, at least, than South Africa or the United States where 44,310 people were killed last year in gun violence,” he said.

The presidential aide said that government had been putting in place various kinetic and non-kinetic measures to improve security of lives and property.

“President Tinubu has been providing material support to security agencies to discharge their duties.

“In recent weeks, we have seen the police setting up a Special Intervention Squad, equipped with drones.

“The DSS has stepped up its anti-kidnapping act, rescuing 154 abducted people in the last few days.

“Last week, President Tinubu approved N50 billion as special funds to address some of the lingering security challenges in North-East. He also approved special funds to the FCT for the acquisition of equipment to track criminals,” he said.

Onanuga urged all stakeholders to complement the efforts of the national and sub-national governments in tackling insecurity in the country.