State actors urged to embrace advance technology for nation’s rapid dev.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, Mr. Jelani Aliyu has appealed to Nigerian leaders and policy planners to embrace intelligent advanced technologies to solve the nation’s development challenges and accelerate the country’s growth process.

Aliyu stated that advanced technologies have already been adopted at the research and development agency with startling results in the successful production of high-capacity electric vehicles as well as solar powered electric vehicles charging stations in three institutions of higher learning namely the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and the University of Lagos while discussions are ongoing to setup similar facilities at the University of Abuja among other areas.

The director general, who made this known while delivering the 21st Convocation lecture of the University of Abuja titled: “Of heritage and technology, dedication and success,” last weekend also disclosed that nine indigenous vehicle assembly plants have joined the institute in the pioneering effort and have already produced efficient prototype electric vehicles now being test-run on Nigerian roads.

The guest lecturer listed the partnering companies to include Stallion, which produced Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicle and Jet Motors that manufactured Jet Mover Electric Van. Others are Mikano, KB Lamah, Seglav, Phoenix, Lanre Shittu Motors, Possible EVS and Norden, among others.

He spoke enthusiastically about a possible revolution in the automobile industrial sector and huge earning potentials for the nation with the arrival of electric vehicles and the likelihood that Nigeria will supply such vehicles to the rest of Africa.

“We must not be afraid to adopt the most advanced technologies and systems in the fields of energy, agriculture, transportation and housing to enhance the lives of Nigerians.

“We have setup solar powered charging facilities to bring advanced technologies to the door steps of Nigerian students so that they can understand how such systems work and even come up with more applicable solutions for Nigeria and Africa,'” Aliyu stated.

He noted that Nigeria has been passing through exceptional times but urged Nigerians not to allow the nation’s artificial challenges and problems, which he stated, started about 40 years ago, to define us or how we respond to the period.

” These are exciting times for Nigeria and so we must, as a nation and as a people, grab the outstanding opportunities in the new global advances and discoveries to write a fantastic story of ubiquitous peace and prosperity for all our citizens.

“We have come too far and our histories are too rich for our future to be threatened by a few artificial problems that we started experiencing only in the past forty to fifty years,” he concluded.