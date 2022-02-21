Stanbic IBTC’s N100bn infrastructure fund to accommodate more investor

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management has concluded plans to launch the second tranche of its N100 billion Infrastructure fund to enable more qualified investors to take advantage of this opportunity after securing all the necessary regulatory approvals.

The company revealed this while announcing the final 2021 distribution of N2.00 per unit to unit-holders who invested in Tranche I of the Stanbic IBTC infrastructure fund.

The distribution, which was made in January 2022, is in addition to the interim distribution of N1.24 made in November 2021.

The Infrastructure Fund which is designed to bridge the gap between the funding needs of promoters of viable infrastructure projects and long-term institutional investors has distributed a total of N3.24 per unit to investors since completing regulatory approvals for its Tranche I launch on 30 September 2021.

Chief Investment Officer, Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund, Dolu Olugbenjo said: “We are pleased to be playing a role in investing in projects that reduce our country’s existing infrastructure deficit while making positive contributions to the Nigerian macroeconomic landscape.