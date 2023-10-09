Stanbic IBTC Holdings unveils Fintech subsidiary, Zest

….. Targets new network of partnerships

To further enhance its role in the digital payments and technology, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc last week in Lagos, unveiled its Fintech subsidiary, Zest .

Zest, formerly Stanbic IBTC Financial Services started commercial operations in May 2023, functioning primarily as a Payment Service Provider, having received all the relevant regulatory approvals to commence operations.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle said Zest, the Fintech subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC will unlock new network of partnerships, deliver better experiences in the area of payments and customized solutions delivery. According to him, Zest would be the epicenter of solutions delivery, new partnerships, and better experiences in the area of payments and customized solutions delivery.

He maintained that Stanbic IBTC Group was over ten years ago, set up deliberately and intentionally as a holding company, with the global demand for digitization.

“We believed that we should move the frontier of our value propositions to another level.

“For us as a Group, one of the things we are focused on, is to be able to grow scale in a very significant manner, and we try to do this by playing very active roles in the area of digital payments and technology.

“Over a year ago, we decided to set up Zest as a fintech subsidiary, wholly owned by Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, and this was well supported by the Board and Executive Management.

“Zest as our fintech subsidiary, is at the epicenter of everything that we are trying to do going forward.

“Zest is focused on delivering a true platform orchestration strategy that would enable multiple payment options in the hands of the customer, help businesses collect payments seamlessly, and power embedded finance, especially in the areas of e-Commerce, Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL), working capital solutions and value-added services.

“With Zest, we see opportunities to unlock new network of partnerships, deliver better experiences in the area of payments and customized solutions delivery,” he said.

Speaking further, Dr. Sogunle said in the past few months, the Bank’s fintech platforms have gone through an early adoption phase and testing by different customer segments.

According to him, the bank consistently improved based on feed back received from these engagements.

Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Mr. Basil Omiyi in his opening remarks, said Zest was setup to execute a solution-driven, platform orchestration strategy that will serve consumers, businesses, application developers, and other financial services providers.

In his presentation, Chief Executive of Zest, Stanley Jacob explained the key design principles, which bothers on the delivery of a multi-railed platform strategy that enables businesses to collect payments in any form that the customer wants to pay, human centered design, growth powered by e-Commerce and operational excellence.

He said, “when you use our platforms, we want you to experience better – better with payments, better with integrations and better with selling”, aligning with the brand tagline ‘Go for Better.

“At Zest, we have been able to execute a platform orchestration strategy that is hinged on four major design principles:

First principle is the Multi-Rail Platform Strategy.

“Second, Human-Centered Design. Third, Business growth powered by e-commerce and Fourth, Operational excellence.

“What we have done at Zest is to ensure that we enable consumers and businesses to be able to meet on card rails, on account-based payments, Quick Response (QR) code, USSD and other forms of payments; both contact and contactless.

“We have embedded all this into one platform and built very unique APls that can be used a separate module or taken as a single integration kit.

The hybrid event focused on unveiling the Zest brand, showcasing its identity and culture through various touchpoints.

Highlight of the event was a commerce experience where guests and shoppers had first-hand experience of the e-Commerce platforms.

The event, with proxy unveil carried out in Port Harcourt, Kano and the FCT was themed, Universe 1.0 marks.