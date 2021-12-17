Stanbic IBTC emerges most outstanding commercial bank brand in Nigeria

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, was named the “Most Outstanding Commercial Bank Brand in Nigeria” at the 2021 edition of the BrandCom Awards which was held recently.

The awards, organised by Brand Communicator Magazine recognised brands, organisations and personalities. It took cognisance of their outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

Wole Adeniyi, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, appreciated the organisers for the award, and noted that Stanbic IBTC Bank has over the years provided unparalleled services and designed products tailored explicitly towards meeting the needs of its customers.

Wole noted that the award would spur the organisation to continue providing excellent services to its clients. The awards reaffirm the organisation’s commitment to providing world-class financial services to its network of clients.

The Stanbic IBTCBank Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to have emerged the “Most Outstanding Commercial Bank Brand” at the BrandCom Awards.

This award confirms that we prioritise our customers’ interests because they are the reason we are in business. We pledge to continue developing innovative products and services that are customer-centric, just as we are committed in our quest to continue fulfilling the financial needs of our customers at all times.”

Wole added that StanbicIBTC would strive to continue exceeding its customers’ expectations.

Stanbic IBTC remains committed to providing a simplified customer-friendly experience that enhances customer satisfaction and exposes them to new trends in the financial services industry.