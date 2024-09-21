Stakes soar as Commissioner for insurance leads experts to headline Insurance Meets Tech 2024

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Olusegun Omosehin, is set to headline one of West Africa’s premier conferences at the intersection of insurance and technology, Insurance Meets Tech 2024.

This year’s edition, which combines exclusive high-level discourse, IMT 3.0, and IMT Redefined, a new segment celebrating youth lifestyle, creativity, Afrobeats, and financial inclusion, is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Olusegun Omosehin, the distinguished Commissioner for Insurance and CEO of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), will headline the conference’s third edition. His participation underscores the event’s commitment to bringing vital regulatory insights and forward-thinking perspectives to the forefront of the industry.

Joining the NAICOM Commissioner is Niyi Onifade, the CEO of Heirs Life Insurance, renowned for his transformative approach to insurance services in the region. Stephen Alangbo, the managing director of Cornerstone Insurance, a distinguished figure in the insurance sector with over thirty years of experience, will share his expertise in deepening insurance penetration. Abimbola Onakomaiya, the President of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA), will also share her invaluable experience and vision for advancing gender diversity within the insurance sector.

In the technology space, Adetokunbo Omotosho, the innovative CEO of Cybervergent, will provide trends and insights on cybersecurity issues and thoughts on fostering digital trust in the insurance industry. Meanwhile, Ayo Bankole Akintujoye, CEO of Caladium Consulting, will offer insights into the strategic integration of technology within insurance operations.

Adding a unique perspective on the intersection of technology and pop culture, Joey Akan, Founder/CEO of Afrobeats Intelligence, will explore how cultural trends influence tech developments in the insurance landscape. Rashidat Adebisi, Chief Client Officer at AXA Mansard, will discuss client-centric strategies and the evolving demands of the modern insurance customer.

Odion Aleobua, Convener of Insurance Meets Tech 2024, expressed his enthusiasm about this year’s conference: “We are thrilled to present such a distinguished array of speakers, each a leader in their respective fields. Having Olusegun Omosehin, the CEO of NAICOM and a critical regulatory thought leader, among our lineup, highlights the significance of regulatory perspectives in shaping the future of insurance technology.

This year’s conference will offer unparalleled insights into the dynamic interplay between insurance and technology, providing attendees with actionable strategies and forward-thinking solutions. We are poised for an event that will inspire and drive tangible advancements in the industry.

“This year, we are proud to be supported by a distinguished group of sponsors in the insurance and tech space who are already on board, such as Leadway Assurance, Cornerstone Insurance, Cybervergent, Sanlam Nigeria, and emPLE; together, we look forward to shaping the future of the insurance landscape,” Odion added.

Insurance Meets Tech 2024 is poised to set new standards for industry conferences in West Africa, bridging the gap between insurance and technological innovation. Attendees can expect engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and actionable takeaways that will drive the industry’s future.

The Insurance Meets Tech (IMT) Conference, an exclusive gathering, is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the future of insurance in West Africa. It offers a platform for power-packed discourses, networking, and exploring the cutting-edge innovations shaping the industry, ensuring you stay ahead in this dynamic field.