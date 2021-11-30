Stakeholders to meet NASS to address policy  summersault on food security

.As Lagos reiterates commitment to food security, farmers’ productivity

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector have said that they would meet the National Assembly members in a bid to address policy on summersault or food security in the country.

The stakeholders agreed on this on Monday, in Abuja at a one day food commodities stakeholders’ summit to advance inter state food commodity value chains in the country.

The meeting was at the instance of UNDP-GEF-IAP-FS Project National Programme Management Unit in partnership with Women Farmers Advancement Network(WOFAN) among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the stakeholders, who reached the agreement include: Rice millers, Processors, Financial Institutions among others

The founder, WOFAN, Dr Salamatu Garba, while speaking at the event noted that the issues of food security needed the input of legislature with the requisite policies.

“We need to let them understand that one of our biggest problem is policy summersault in Nigeria, because we have good policy in place but the issue of implementation has remained the problem.

She stated that this was not just at the national level but “when you go to state and local governments you find out that these policies are not in existence.”

She stated that it was imperative to ensure policy implementation, adding that the lawmakers would have to step in to ensure that the right things were done to ensure food security.

According to her, that is why today you can see all of us here, we are coming up with three separate commodity committees.

” One will be for agric research, finance and climate change. And those ones will be looking at re-accessing the research institutions and extension services.

She said that Nigeria would not be able to meet the adequate production of food to fit the 200 million Nigerians required if there was no improved extension services.

Mrs Rhoda Dia, Project Manager, UNDP-GEF-IAP-FS Food Security Project, decried the state of extension services in the country , adding that most communities where extension services were populated by retirees.

She also stressed the need for agricultural financing, which according to her was key to agricultural development.

Dia noted that the visit to the nation assembly members became necessary to finetune issues on policy implementation.

According to her, some of our farmers are being exploited by middlemen. Even when they produce you find out that they don’t get good value for their products.

“So linking our farmers with buyers that will help them sell their products will make a difference, in terms of wealth creation and food availability for Nigerians,she said

Dr Philip Idinoba, Rice Commodity Specialist, harped on the need for sustainability of government policy, adding that this would ensure food security in the country.

He said this was needed to achieve the right impact

Meanwhile, Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to food security and farmers’ productivity in the State through the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project.

Speaking at the Pre-7th Implementation Support Mission of the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project, held over the weekend at the APPEALS Project State Coordinating Office in Agege, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, said agriculture remains one of the major drivers in achieving sustainable economic growth.

She said food security can be achieved in Lagos and Nigeria at large through the application of technological advancement and most importantly through self-commitment to a better Nigeria.

Olusanya in her keynote address said the APPEALS Project is directly contributing to the 17 goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as the six pillars of the THEMES agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration by exploring and investing in the use of innovation and technology to create competitive advantage in ensuring that Lagos attains a 21st century economy.

She charged APPEALS Project to continue to contribute immensely to the actualisation of the project’s objective of enhancing agricultural productivity of small and medium-scale farmers and improving value addition along the chosen priority value chains, which are poultry, aquaculture and rice in Lagos State.

“Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Agriculture is providing maximum support to the project in ensuring that the contributions of these value chains to food security, local production, improvement of livelihood as well as the creation of export markets are sustained.

“A total of 2,691 farmers, SMEs have been supported directly with physical inputs and equipment across poultry, rice and aquaculture while 3,516 stakeholders have benefitted indirectly. Also, 1,621 Women and Youth Empowerment beneficiaries have been trained and their empowerment implementation is in progress. About 8,000 farmers have received training and technology demonstrations with strong evidence of a positive resultant effect on the Project Development Objective.

“The State through the leadership of Mr. Governor; Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has remained supportive to APPEALS project as with other Donor/World Bank Assisted Projects in the State through regular payments of counterpart contributions.”

Olusanya also commended Lagos APPEALS Project team for enhancing farmers’ productivity in Lagos State, adding that “The State Steering Committee (SSC) and State Technical Committee (STC) have been performing their oversight functions in ensuring that the project implementation remains on course and our interaction with project stakeholders with a level of interventions through monitoring is so far satisfactory. However, Lagos State being a State of Excellence is always striving to be better.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Hakeem Adeniji, who is the Chairman, APPEALS Project State Technical Committee, said the implementation of the project has received a lot of support from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The National Coordinator of APPEALS Project, Mr. Mohammed Sanni Jobdi, who was represented by Dr. Salisu Garba, said the project at the national level is encouraged by what Lagos APPEALS project is doing.

He also commended Lagos State Project Coordinator of APPEALS, Mrs. Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo and her team for meeting the yearning and aspirations of thousands of farmers in line with the objectives of the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project.

Sagoe-Oviebo said APPEALS Project has impacted lives and boosted farmers’ productivity in Lagos State.

She also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Agriculture, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, National Coordination Office of APPEALS Project and other major stakeholders for their commitment toward ensuring the success of Lagos APPEALS Project.

Chairman, Lagos State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Otunba Femi Oke; President, Lagos State Catfish and Allied Farmers Association, Alhaja Nurat Atoba and Representative of Poultry Association of Nigeria, Mr. Olufemi Stephen, who spoke respectively during the event commended what APPEALS Project is doing to farmers in Lagos State in the three value chain – aquaculture, rice and poultry.

They said they have felt the impacts of the Lagos APPEALS Project and promised to continue to work with the project to boost food security and feed Lagos and Nigeria at large.