stakeholders review flood situation at Emergency Coordination Forum Meeting……. Move to curtail impact of incidents

Following flood incidents that have impacted on many communities across the country, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday convened a National Emergency Coordination forum meeting of stakeholders to review the situation and strengthen partnership towards implementation of mitigation strategies and timely response to avert the tendency of more losses from flooding incidents.

The coordination meeting brought together stakeholders from all critical sectors of flood management for stocktaking and review of strategies to activate initial plan of actions after the release of the seasonal climate predictions and annual flood outlook that revealed high probability of flood in parts of the country.

The Director General, NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, in a speech highlighted that so far the flood has impacted on communities in 42 Local Government Areas across 18 states.

“As we receive full details of the flood update and cholera situation across the country today, it is expected that it will awaken us to take more proactive measures to save the lives of our dear citizens and be able to adequately respond in areas that have already been affected”, she said.

While appreciating the commitment of the stakeholders, she urged all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies including non-governmental organizations not to relent in their effort in ensuring that steps are taken to reduce the impact of disasters across the country, especially flooding and cholera outbreak currently being experienced.

She said NEMA has intensified efforts towards sensitizing the general public on the need to take precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of the predicted flood disaster through awareness campaigns at the Local Government and community levels and also through the print and electronic media.

“NEMA is also carrying out sensitization and awareness campaigns on proper waste management at the community level which is aimed at educating residents on proper waste disposal practices and the dangers of flooding in vulnerable areas. Additionally, NEMA has also activated the National Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to support and coordinate responses; share information; provide timely support to affected areas; collate and analyze flood incident data across the country,” she added.

The NEMA Director General was confident that the outcome of the meeting will engender more actions that would also address the public health concerns of the current cholera outbreak in some parts of the country. She therefore urged the participants to make contributions that will enhance emergency preparedness and response across the country with a view to creating a resilient community.

The Head of United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) in Nigeria, Mr. Trond Jensen, in his remark assured the cooperation and support of the United Nations Systems in Nigeria in working with NEMA in the management of disasters in the country.

Similar assurances of support to NEMA and disaster management were given on behalf of the Nigerian Military by Rear Admiral Umar Faruk from the Nigerian Navy and other speakers at the meeting.

