Stakeholders react to ‘No Automatic Promotion’ policy for Ondo Primary School Teachers

The recent pronouncement by the Ondò State government not to allow automatic promotion for primary school teachers without examination has generated mixed reactions from stakeholders in the state.

According to Mr. Sunday Dada, a retired Education Officer said doing that now that schools are faced with acute shortage of teachers will worsen the condition of those who failed the examination.

He noted that the most appropriate step to salvage the fallen standard of education is to recruit young and qualified teachers to fill the vacant positions in both primary and secondary schools in ondo state.

A parent, Alhaja Kafilat Obajana from Ikare Akoko, said parents were yearning for improvement in the standard of education particularly in the public schools.

Obajana condemned the situation where private schools are leading public schools in joint examinations despite the huge government investment on education.

She urged teachers in government schools to buckle up and improve themselves.

A retired head teacher, Chief Awesu Saliu, said delay in the payment of gratuity to retired primary school teachers over 10 years after their exit must be looked at as this is enough to demoralize serving teachers not to put in their best.

He also said the state government must prioritize early and prompt payments of retirees’ entitlements to encourage teachers.

