Stakeholders leads campaign to tackle air pollution in Africa

To tackle Nigeria’s air pollution rate which makes the country the 10th most polluted country in Africa,Air quality stakeholders would convene in Lagos, Nigeria for a five-day CLEAN-Air Forum, in order to discuss the pressing issue of air pollution in the continent.

‘The Forum is expected to attract over 300 participants from over 40 cities in 40 countries globally. The participants represent the air quality communities in practice in Africa comprising different stakeholders including policymakers, representatives from civil society organizations, the private sector, development partners and the scientific communities

More so, the event is scheduled to hold from 8th- 12th July, 2024,with the aim of fostering knowledge sharing, and transdisciplinary collaborations while particularly emphasizing the need to strengthen regional networks and multi-regional partnerships for sustained interventions for clean air in African cities.

Meanwhile , the event is organised by AirQo, a pan-African research initiative at Makerere University, Uganda and hosted by the Air Quality Monitoring Research Group (AQMRG) and EUEPiN from the University of Lagos, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), UrbanBetter, among other stakeholders.

Furthermore, the Forum would builds on the success of its inaugural event in Kampala, Uganda, that took place in 2023, which brought together participants from over 31 cities worldwide.

“A study from the Global Burden of Disease indicates that air pollution is responsible for around 1.1 million deaths annually in Africa. It has become the second leading cause of death on the continent, largely due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. However, air quality experts point out that Africa lacks the resources and capacity to develop and implement effective measures to address air pollution in its cities.

However,a Professor Engineer Bainomugisha and the AirQo Project Lead, the CLEAN-Air Forum underscores the urgency of addressing and championing clean air in Africa’s urban environments. The Forum will provide pathways to air quality management for African cities and increase awareness of air quality and air pollution issues for better health outcomes in Africa,”

Bainomugisha noted. Dr. Rose Alani the Lead, Air Quality Monitoring Research Group (AQMRG) at the University of Lagos, noted that 39 air quality monitors have been installed in Lagos City providing real-time air quality data she noted that access to real-time air quality data and ongoing research is crucial in developing effective strategies to mitigate air pollution. .

“This forum will enhance our efforts to discuss how we can create sustainable air quality interventions and improve public health outcomes not only here in Lagos but across the continent,” Dr Alani noted The week-long Forum will feature plenary sessions discussing evidence-informed policy development for air quality management in African cities, the health impacts of air pollution in Africa and knowledge-sharing sessions to advance the science-policy interface and public awareness of air quality.

Also,Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), will be one of the keynote speakers. He notes that the Forum presents a unique opportunity to accelerate our ongoing efforts to tackle air pollution in Lagos. “Lagos is Nigeria’s largest city and Africa’s largest megacity, and with its rapid urbanisation comes various challenges. We are committed to addressing air quality issues in the city,” he notes He added,

“Together with our partners from the University of Lagos, we have installed an air quality monitoring network to provide real-time data on the status of air quality in Lagos, with this data we have reliable information that we are using to inform sustainable interventions to improve the quality of air in Lagos.” The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) will be participating in the Forum Engineer Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director, LAMATA noted “At LAMATA, we are committed to transforming urban mobility in Lagos.” noted Engineer Abimbola “ The transport sector plays a vital role in air quality and our participation in the CLEAN-Air Forum underscores our dedication to sustainable transport solutions.” ,

Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA),Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin noted that the Authority is committed to implementing effective waste management strategies that not only keep Lagos clean but also significantly improve air quality. “Proper waste management is crucial in reducing pollutants and ensuring a healthier environment for all,” Dr. Gbadegesin noted

"Our involvement in the CLEAN-Air Forum highlights our commitment to innovative solutions and collaborative efforts that drive sustainable development and protect our communities from the adverse effects of air pollution." CLEAN-Air, is an acronym coined from "Championing Liveable urban Environments through African Networks for Air" CLEAN-Air Forum's Mission is to strengthen regional networks for sustained partnerships and enable partners to co-develop solutions that enhance the capacity for air quality monitoring, modelling and management across cities in Africa. The network brings together stakeholders and researchers in air quality management to share best practices and knowledge on developing and implementing air quality management solutions in African cities. The network comprises a diverse stakeholder landscape including research organisations, city and national governments, the private sector, development partners, and individuals who are championing the air quality agenda in African cities.

About AirQo AirQo is an air quality research initiative based in the College of Computing and Information Sciences, Makerere University.

Additionally, the objective of the AirQo project is to contribute to the improvement of urban air quality by developing low cost technologies as new approaches for air quality monitoring in African cities while applying artificial intelligence (AI) to derive insights and to engage decision-makers and communities to inform mitigation actions. AirQo has championed new Africa-led approaches to air quality management for African cities and resource-strained environments through (1) custom design, development and deployment of an extensive network of low-cost monitoring devices in African cities; (2) data management, calibration, analysis, forecasting and modelling using Internet of Things and machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies; and (3) education, awareness and policy engagement