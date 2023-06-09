Stakeholders in the Sports Sector hosts Dare

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Stakeholders in the sports industry have hosted the immediate past Sports and Youth Minister, Mr Sunday Dare in a reception in recognition of his successful stewardship as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development during the previous administration.

Speaking at the occasion held in Abuja yesterday, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar stated that the reception was privately put together by stakeholders in the sports industry to appreciate Mr Dare

for all the innovations he initiated that led to the transformation of the sports sector within the four years he spent in the Ministry.

He added that the reception was tagged “Celebration of Excellence” and is “the latest on the list of worthy recognitions Dare has enjoyed following what many have unarguably described as a successful and accomplished tenure as Sports and Youth Minister.”

The Permanent Secretary noted that within the period he served as Minister, the country was able to record about 254 Medals in addition to the various policy initiatives put in place to further drive the sector in line with global best practices.

Alhaji Ismaila reiterated the need for stakeholders in the industry to come out enmass and support the various policy initiatives of the Federal Government, not only for the betterment of our teeming youth but also for the socio-economic development of the country.

He assured that the Ministry will continue to create an enabling environment for the successful implementation of the policies, programmes and projects of the Federal Government in line with the Policy thrust of the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration.

Also speaking, former Nigerian International Footballer, Chief Segun Odegbami, described Dare as a National Asset that deserves all the accolades he is getting, adding that this is the first time in all his years in the Sports arena that a Minister who left office is still being celebrated.

“By virtue of my position, I have worked closely with many past Sports Ministers so I know how difficult it is to survive as a Sports Minister in Nigeria but Dare proved everyone wrong with his style of leadership that resulted in many achievements”, he said.

Odegbami further stated, “I am particularly looking forward to the next assignment Dare will undertake because his wealth of experience and quality will be very valuable to the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

Earlier in his presentation at the event, a stakeholder in the Netball Industry, Dr Henry Nzekwu stated that the former Minister confronted the age-long challenges in the sector by taking bold steps and with the support of the former administration recorded unequalled podium performances in the country through its athletes in global sports in recent times.

While describing Dare as the most decorated Minister of Sports and Youth Development, he added that Nigeria is appreciative of his giant strides in sports, which has always been a very challenging sector

Responding, the former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare thanked all the stakeholders in the sports industry for their support and understanding and President Muhammadu Buhari in particular for the opportunity to serve in that capacity.

“We would not have achieved what we did without the support of the majority of the stakeholders, from the office of Mr. President, the National Assembly, the Nigeria Olympic Committee ( NOC), the Sports Ministry itself and the various Sporting Federations”, he said.

Dignitaries at the ceremony include the President, Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Gumel, Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports Senator Obinna Ogba, General Secretary, Nigeria Football Federation Dr. Muhammad Sanusi, Chairman, Interim Management Committee, Nigeria Premier League, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, Special Assistant to Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sports, Daniel Amokachi, Chief of Staff to the former Minister, Alhaji Abba Yola as well as a cross-section of the media, among others.

