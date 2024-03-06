Stakeholders delighted over plan to recruit teachers, health workers in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Stakeholders in the Health and Education Sectors in Ondo State are excited over the decision of the state government to recruit more Health Workers and Teachers in the state.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa disclosed this recently at a forum in Akure, the state capital.

According to Chairman, Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of Moslem Primary School, Ikaram-Akoko, Alhaji Basiru Aminu, the decision was long overdue considering the plight of school children without Teachers.

He noted the intervention of PTA in paying some teachers to reduce the acute shortage of teachers in both primary and secondary schools in Ondo State.

On the recruitment of Health Workers by the state government, a woman leader, Chief (Mrs.) Racheal Ajayi Ogidi, urged government to give more priority to the health institutions in the state in area of equipment, staffing and provision of ambulances to medical facilities in the state.

This according to her was to enhance good health environment.

Mrs. Ajayi Ogidi appealed for equitable distribution of teachers and health workers to get to the rural areas of the state.

She was optimistic that the recruitment when implemented will further enhance development in the state especially in critical areas of health delivery programme and high education standard.

For a better society